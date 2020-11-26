Anzeige
PR Newswire
26.11.2020 | 08:04
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

London Finance & Investment Group Plc - Result of AGM

London Finance & Investment Group Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, November 25

Date: 26thNovember 2020

On behalf of: London Finance & Investment Group PLC

London Finance & Investment Group PLC

Results of Annual General Meeting

London Finance & Investment Group PLC (LSE: LFI, JSE: LNF) announces that at its 2020 Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") held yesterday, all resolutions put to the Meeting were passed by the required majority.

The resolutions were as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, as filed with the National Storage Mechanism (www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM) and are also available on the Company's website, www.city-group.com/london-finance-and-investment-group-plc

In light of the AGM having to be conducted as a closed meeting, it was agreed all votes on the resolutions would be held by poll vote so to include all the votes of proxies received.

The total number of the Company's ordinary shares in issue is 31,207,479. Proxy appointments were received from shareholders of 14,449,789 ordinary shares (no votes were withheld) amounting to 46.30% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital.

The proxy votes held by a poll vote at the meeting were as follows:

ResolutionForAgainstWithheld
Number% of votes castNumberNumber
114,449,78910000
214,449,78910000
314,449,78910000
414,449,78910000
514,449,78910000
814,449,78910000
914,449,78910000
1014,441,33299.948.4570
11*14,302,99198.98146,7980

*Special Resolution

Resolutions 5 and 6, relating to the re-election of the Independent Directors, were carried on a poll: In accordance with Listing Rule 9.2.2 E(R), the re-election of each of the Independent Directors was approved by:

  1. the Company's Shareholders and

  2. the Company's Independent Shareholders.

    The results of the voting by the Company's Shareholders were as follows:

ResolutionForAgainstWithheld
Number% of all votesNumberNumber
612,885,47289.1700
712,885,47289.1700

The results of the voting by the Company's Independent Shareholders were as follows:

ResolutionForAgainstWithheld
Number% of all votesNumberNumber
61,564,31710.8300
71,564,31710.8300

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions passed at the meeting that do not constitute ordinary business have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at (www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM)

Notes:

(a) The votes "for" include those votes giving the Chairman discretion.

(b) A vote "withheld" is not counted towards the votes cast "for" or "against" a resolution.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

LEI: 213800BV1J4DJE2SY849

London Finance & Investment Group PLC: 020 7796 9060
(David Marshall/Edward Beale)

Johannesburg Sponsor:
Sasfin Capital (a division of Sasfin Bank Limited)

