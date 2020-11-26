London Finance & Investment Group Plc - Result of AGM

Date: 26thNovember 2020

On behalf of: London Finance & Investment Group PLC

London Finance & Investment Group PLC

Results of Annual General Meeting

London Finance & Investment Group PLC (LSE: LFI, JSE: LNF) announces that at its 2020 Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") held yesterday, all resolutions put to the Meeting were passed by the required majority.

The resolutions were as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, as filed with the National Storage Mechanism (www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM) and are also available on the Company's website, www.city-group.com/london-finance-and-investment-group-plc

In light of the AGM having to be conducted as a closed meeting, it was agreed all votes on the resolutions would be held by poll vote so to include all the votes of proxies received.

The total number of the Company's ordinary shares in issue is 31,207,479. Proxy appointments were received from shareholders of 14,449,789 ordinary shares (no votes were withheld) amounting to 46.30% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital.

The proxy votes held by a poll vote at the meeting were as follows:

Resolution For Against Withheld Number % of votes cast Number Number 1 14,449,789 100 0 0 2 14,449,789 100 0 0 3 14,449,789 100 0 0 4 14,449,789 100 0 0 5 14,449,789 100 0 0 8 14,449,789 100 0 0 9 14,449,789 100 0 0 10 14,441,332 99.94 8.457 0 11* 14,302,991 98.98 146,798 0

*Special Resolution

Resolutions 5 and 6, relating to the re-election of the Independent Directors, were carried on a poll: In accordance with Listing Rule 9.2.2 E(R), the re-election of each of the Independent Directors was approved by:

the Company's Shareholders and the Company's Independent Shareholders. The results of the voting by the Company's Shareholders were as follows:

Resolution For Against Withheld Number % of all votes Number Number 6 12,885,472 89.17 0 0 7 12,885,472 89.17 0 0

The results of the voting by the Company's Independent Shareholders were as follows:

Resolution For Against Withheld Number % of all votes Number Number 6 1,564,317 10.83 0 0 7 1,564,317 10.83 0 0

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions passed at the meeting that do not constitute ordinary business have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at (www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM)

Notes:

(a) The votes "for" include those votes giving the Chairman discretion.

(b) A vote "withheld" is not counted towards the votes cast "for" or "against" a resolution.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

LEI: 213800BV1J4DJE2SY849

London Finance & Investment Group PLC: 020 7796 9060

(David Marshall/Edward Beale)

Johannesburg Sponsor:

Sasfin Capital (a division of Sasfin Bank Limited)