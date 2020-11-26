London Finance & Investment Group Plc - Trading Update
London, November 25
Date: 26thNovember 2020
On behalf of: London Finance & Investment Group PLC
London Finance & Investment Group PLC
Trading Update
London Finance & Investment Group PLC (LSE: LFI, JSE: LNF) announces the following trading update pursuant to the AGM held on 25thNovember 2020:
The directors confirmed that there have been no disposals of or additional investments in either existing or new strategic investments during the period from 1 July 2020 to 25thNovember 2020.
The directors confirmed that general investment portfolio purchases of £654,471 and sales of £688,383 have been made during the period from 1 July 2020 to 25th November 2020. The value of the general investment portfolio held by the Company at 18thNovember 2020, was £10,582,869.
The resolution regarding the payment of a final dividend of 0.60 pence was approved at the AGM and it was confirmed the dividend will be paid on 2 December 2020.
The directors continue to monitor the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and welcome the positive developments regarding potential vaccines and the effect this has had on global financial markets.
