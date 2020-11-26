U.S. Oil & Gas plc - Operations Update

November 26, 2020

U.S. Oil & Gas Plc.

("US Oil" or the "Company")

Operations Update

U.S. Oil & Gas Plc, ("USOIL" or the "Company"), the oil and gas exploration company with assets in Nevada, is pleased to make the following announcement:

Eblana-9 groundworks

Groundworks for the Company's Eblana-9 well in Hot Creek Valley, Nevada, are now complete. The access road and pad have been constructed and most surface facilities are in place.

Rig contract

A Permit to Drill has now been awarded by the Nevada Division of Minerals (NDOM), and the Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary Major Oil International LLC., has signed a rig contract. The Eblana-9 well will be drilled by Capstar Drilling, a subsidiary of Oil States International, currently operating in five US states. The contracted rig is Capstar 312, a 400 HP rig rated to 7,000 ft. depth. The rig will be used for drilling to target depth and for well testing. Details of the company and rig can be found on Capstar's website at http://capstardrilling.com .

In addition, the Company has contracted Baker Hughes Oilfield Services for wellhead and surface control equipment. Weatherford International will conduct out the open hole well logging.

Mobilisation and rig up

Mobilisation of the rig from the Rocky Mountains area to the well site is now complete. Rig up, testing and safety checks are expected to be completed by 06:00 PT, 26th November. Spudding of the Eblana-9 well will take place shortly thereafter if no technical issues arise. Shareholders will be informed when drilling has begun.

The Eblana-9 well will target a highly prospective formation on the Company's East Prospect. The well will be drilled vertically to a depth of approximately 5,300 ft. Drilling to target depth is expected to take approximately eight days, and will be followed by five days of further operations for a probable total of thirteen days for the full programme.

All the Company's operations in Nevada are carried out by Major Oil Intl. LLC., the wholly owned subsidiary of US Oil and Gas plc. Through Major Oil, the Company owns a 100% interest in its Nevada leases.

Covid-19 precautions

All operations onsite will be carried out with due regard to Covid-19 precautions and procedures in accordance with a developed Covid-19 protocol.

Brian McDonnell, US Oil CEO, said:

"We are delighted to have contracted Capstar Drilling for the Eblana-9 well. Capstar is a highly experienced Company with decades of drilling experience. The Capstar 312 rig is a highly capable, advanced design and is also extremely efficient in terms of mobilisation and rigging up.

"Our planned drilling and testing programme is the result of many months of careful preparation by our technical team. Personnel and equipment from Baker Hughes and Schlumberger are also contributing their technology and world-class expertise. The aim is to ensure we collect downhole data of the highest quality and with maximum efficiency, so we can make the right decisions about the potential of the well and the next steps to take. This is an exciting time for everyone involved-shareholders, the technical team and the Board. As I've said before, the drill bit will decide, but we believe we are fully justified in having high hopes for a commercial well."

