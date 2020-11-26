Solar Energy Corp. of India secured a bid of $0.027/kWh in a recent auction, which is 15% lower than Solarpack's INR 2.36/kWh winning bid in a previous 2 GW procurement exercise.From pv magazine India A recent 1.07 GW solar auction held by Solar Energy Corp. of India (SECI) has attracted a historic low tariff of INR 2 ($0.027)/kWh from Saudi Arab's Al Jomaih Energy and Water Co. and Singapore-based Sembcorp's Indian unit, Green Infra Wind Energy. The price is 15% lower than the INR 2.36/kWh bid submitted by Spanish developer Solarpack in a previous 2 GW auction, which set an Indian record at ...

