Fingerprint Cards AB: Fingerprints' latest T-Shape sensor module (T2) and software platform for payments pass security test by Bank Card Test Center (BCTC) in China

Fingerprint Cards AB's (Fingerprints) recently announced second-generation T-Shape sensor module and software platform for payments, FPC-BEP, have passed the accuracy and security test performed by Bank Card Test Center (BCTC). BCTC is an independent third-party test service provider based in China and is accredited by global standardization organizations and payment schemes.

The test is based on the Fingerprint Identification Card Technical Guide set by China UnionPay and means that the highest level of security and accuracy has been passed from both consumers', banks' and card manufacturers' perspectives.

"We are pleased to have passed this important performance test for our new sensor solution for contactless biometric payment cards, making it easier for card manufacturers in China to integrate our superior solution as we approach wider commercial roll-outs of biometric payment cards. Our market research has showed that there is a strong appetite for biometric payment cards among Chinese consumers, and this is a significant step for us on the road to enable secure and convenient payments for consumers around the world", says Michel Roig, SVP Business Line Payments & Access at Fingerprints.

About BCTC

Bank Card Test Center (BCTC) was established in 1998 with the authorization of People's Bank of China and became "National Financial IC Card Security Test Center". As an independent third-party test service provider, against international, domestic, and financial industry specifications and standards, the main business of BCTC is to provide functional and security testing & assessment on chips, cards, acceptance terminals, mobile payment products, and payment systems, consulting and training services for global bank card and e-payment industrial stakeholders.

As a financial industrial testing service provider, national-accredited test center, and the international test laboratory accredited by global standardization organization like EMVCo, PCI and GlobalPlatform and global payment scheme like UnionPay, VISA and MasterCard, BCTC provides technical services for global bank card and e-payment industry.

About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB, read our blog , and follow us on Twitter . Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

