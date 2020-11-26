Stockholm, November 26, 2020 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Renewcell AB's shares (short name RENEW) commence today on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market. The company belongs to the Basic materials sector. Renewcell is the 65th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2020. Founded by innovators from Stockholm's Royal Institute of Technology in 2012, Renewcell is a award-winning textile recycling company based in Sweden. The company's vision is to lead the way to a sustainable world by producing high quality products from recycled textiles and introducing new technologies to the market. To be able to recycle enough clothes to make a real difference, Renewcell is now investing in expanded capacity. Renewcell plans to build a 60 000 tonne annual capacity recycling plant in Sundsvall, Sweden. "We are thrilled to begin a new era as a publicly traded company on Nasdaq First North Premier today" said Patrik Lundström, CEO of Renewcell. "It is clear that investors are looking for opportunities to support the growth of innovative sustaintech companies like Renewcell, and we are grateful for the confidence placed in us and our vision for a circular fashion industry." "We are happy to welcome Renewcell to the Nasdaq family as they list on our First North Premier Growth Market," said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. "We are seeing an inflow of companies with a strong sustainability focus. Renewcell's initiative of making fashion a part of the circular economy is a good example of how to drive innovation. We congratulate Renewcell on a successful listing and look forward to support them on their continued growth journey." Renewcell has appointed FNCA AB as Certified Adviser. *Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact Rebecka Wulfing +46 73 449 7122 rebecka.wulfing@nasdaq.com