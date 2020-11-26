Hoylu AB: HOYLU CONTINUES TO EXPAND ITS BUSINESS WITHIN CONSTRUCTION

Stockholm, Sweden, November 26, 2020 - Hoylu, a leader in visual collaboration solutions for distributed teams, announced today that it has received an additional order from Walbridge, a full-service construction firm headquartered in Detroit, MI, to implement Hoylu's workspace and lean planning software to continue modernizing and improving its construction planning and workflows.

Walbridge is an existing customer of Hoylu and the new order value is SEK 300,000. The order represents an expansion of Hoylu's business within the construction industry with high-end architectural design and project management.

"We are pleased to see our customers continue expand their business with Hoylu. Walbridge is in the forefront of digital transformation and innovation and we are grateful that we can be a small part of their successful journey on one large construction project after the other," said Stein Revelsby, CEO at Hoylu.

About Hoylu

Hoylu's mission is to make remote work and information sharing easy. Hoylu's Connected Workspaces help enterprise clients manage activities, visualize work and motivate people to perform their best by avoiding miscommunication and secure success. For more information: www.hoylu.com



