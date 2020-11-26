The residential robotic vacuum cleaner market in Western Europe is expected to grow by 889.44 thousand units, progressing at a CAGR of over 14% during the forecast period.

The improved functionality and performance with no manual work is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as periodic replacement cost associated with batteries will hamper the market growth.

Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in Western Europe: Product Landscape

The residential robotic vacuum cleaner market will experience strong growth in Western Europe due to the relative increase of mass-market products such as floor cleaning robots, lawn mowing robots, pool cleaning robots, and others. The Western European market is generally driven by factors such as the growing economy and the rise in the disposable income of the population. Market growth in this segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the vacuum and mop cleaner robots segment.

Residential Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Market in Western Europe: Geographic Landscape

The improving economy and the increase in disposable income will significantly influence residential robotic vacuum cleaner market growth in this region. Over 48% of the market's growth will originate from the rest of Western Europe during the forecast period. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in the Netherlands, the UK, and France.

Companies Covered:

Dyson Ltd.

ILIFE INNOVATION Ltd.

iRobot Corp.

Koninklijke Philips NV

LG Electronics Inc.

Neato Robotics Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Sharp Corp.

