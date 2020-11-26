DJ Palace Capital (PCA): COVID-19 impacts actively managed

Edison Investment Research Limited Palace Capital (PCA): COVID-19 impacts actively managed 26-Nov-2020 / 08:00 GMT/BST London, UK, 26 November 2020 Palace Capital (PCA): COVID-19 impacts actively managed Palace Capital's (PCA) H121 performance was robust and ahead of our central expectations. We have slightly increased FY21 earnings forecasts and introduced FY22-23 estimates, with growth driven by Hudson Quarter completion, on track for March 2021. Significant additional reversionary potential and development/refurbishment represent significant value creation potential. The PCA valuation remains undemanding. Our DPS forecasts represent a prospective yield of c 5.8%, ahead of the peer average (4.8%), and provide a significant premium to risk-free alternatives (10-year UK gilt yield less than 0.5%). The c 40% discount to EPRA NAV is wider than peers (c 30%). Click here [1] to view the full report. Subscribe [2]to Edison's content to receive reports by email. All reports published by Edison are free-to-access and available on the website [3]. About Edison: Edison is an investment research and advisory company, with offices in North America, Europe, the Middle East and AsiaPac. The heart of Edison is our world-renowned equity research platform and deep multi-sector expertise. At Edison Investment Research, our research is widely read by international investors, advisers and stakeholders. Edison Advisors leverages our core research platform to provide differentiated services including investor relations and strategic consulting. Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority [4]. Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information please contact Edison: Martyn King, +44 (0)20 3077 5745 financials@edisongroup.com Learn more at www.edisongroup.com [5] and connect with Edison on: LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group- [6] Twitter www.twitter.com/Edison_Inv_Res [7] YouTube https://www.youtube.com/user/EdisonITV/videos [8] Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 1150515 26-Nov-2020 1: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=f419498a93f5b5a3444a97418088f8b9&application_id=1150515&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=dc4b6da9609a3fa15934b7007f0912b2&application_id=1150515&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2d62d350e44141e01d1766d8ed0b3f95&application_id=1150515&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 4: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=105fe9be9b5e36892886e5a39d51d4b7&application_id=1150515&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 5: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=88c95533002fab2316572f9ef6cf3cc6&application_id=1150515&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 6: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=afe662765000a80ab72afd922939c992&application_id=1150515&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 7: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=ec2d264fe4f303e2143a2e85c6eaa823&application_id=1150515&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 8: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=503a664bab9a3c1e597c376ef91e0298&application_id=1150515&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 26, 2020 03:00 ET (08:00 GMT)