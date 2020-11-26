Drumz Plc - Grant of Options

26 November 2020

Drumz plc

('Drumz' or the 'Company')

Grant of Options

The Company announces that, on 25 November 2020, it has awarded options over 4,000,000 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence to Angus Forrest, the Company's Chief Executive Officer.

The options have been granted under the Company's unapproved share option scheme. The options have an exercise price of 0.55 pence per share. The options vest immediately and are exercisable in whole or in part at any time in the next three years.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 (MAR).

Drumz plc (AIM): DRUM) is focused on investing in and acquiring established software businesses that own good technology, have quality customers and which could better exploit their assets and accelerate their growth with the injection of experienced management and new funds.

