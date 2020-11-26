Drumz Plc - Grant of Options
London, November 26
26 November 2020
Drumz plc
('Drumz' or the 'Company')
Grant of Options
The Company announces that, on 25 November 2020, it has awarded options over 4,000,000 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence to Angus Forrest, the Company's Chief Executive Officer.
The options have been granted under the Company's unapproved share option scheme. The options have an exercise price of 0.55 pence per share. The options vest immediately and are exercisable in whole or in part at any time in the next three years.
This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 (MAR).
Drumz plc (AIM): DRUM) is focused on investing in and acquiring established software businesses that own good technology, have quality customers and which could better exploit their assets and accelerate their growth with the injection of experienced management and new funds.
Enquiries:
|Drumz Plc
|www.drumzplc.com
|Angus Forrest, Chief Executive
|020 3582 0566
|W H Ireland (NOMAD and Broker)
|www.whirelandcb.com
|Mike Coe / Chris Savidge
|020 7220 1666
|Peterhouse Capital Limited (Joint broker)
|Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey
|020 7469 0936
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Angus Forrest
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|CEO
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial Notification
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|Drumz plc,
|b)
|LEI
|213800JHJFKALDJA5X97
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Share Options over Ordinary shares of 0.1p each
GB00B06CZD75
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Grant of Options
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
4,000,000
£22,000
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|25 November 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange, AIM