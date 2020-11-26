Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 26.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 647 internationalen Medien
Gerücht bestätigt sich! Geht es jetzt von rund 2,13 € auf über 10,00 €?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0D812 ISIN: GB00B06CZD75 Ticker-Symbol: N/A 
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
1-Jahres-Chart
DRUMZ PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DRUMZ PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
26.11.2020 | 09:34
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Drumz Plc - Grant of Options

Drumz Plc - Grant of Options

PR Newswire

London, November 26

26 November 2020

Drumz plc

('Drumz' or the 'Company')

Grant of Options

The Company announces that, on 25 November 2020, it has awarded options over 4,000,000 ordinary shares of 0.1 pence to Angus Forrest, the Company's Chief Executive Officer.

The options have been granted under the Company's unapproved share option scheme. The options have an exercise price of 0.55 pence per share. The options vest immediately and are exercisable in whole or in part at any time in the next three years.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 (MAR).

Drumz plc (AIM): DRUM) is focused on investing in and acquiring established software businesses that own good technology, have quality customers and which could better exploit their assets and accelerate their growth with the injection of experienced management and new funds.

Enquiries:

Drumz Plcwww.drumzplc.com
Angus Forrest, Chief Executive020 3582 0566
W H Ireland (NOMAD and Broker)www.whirelandcb.com
Mike Coe / Chris Savidge020 7220 1666
Peterhouse Capital Limited (Joint broker)
Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey020 7469 0936

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Angus Forrest
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
CEO
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Drumz plc,
b)LEI
213800JHJFKALDJA5X97
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Share Options over Ordinary shares of 0.1p each


GB00B06CZD75
b)Nature of the transaction
Grant of Options
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
0.55p4,000,000
d)Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume


- Price



4,000,000


£22,000
e)Date of the transaction
25 November 2020
f)Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange, AIM
DRUMZ-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.