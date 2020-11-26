Nanoco has secured just under £1m grant funding for a life sciences project to develop a heavy metal-free quantum dot testing kit to detect COVID-19. The project will last 18 months and represents a potential third segment for generating future revenues in addition to established activities in sensing and display applications. We make minor adjustments to our estimates, although there is no impact on EBITDA or cash flow.Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
