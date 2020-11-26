Stanford scientists have used a robotic device with two nozzles to quickly produce thin films of perovskite. With these films, they have manufactured perovskite cells and modules with efficiencies of 18% and 15.5%, respectively. According to them, this technique may enable the production of perovskite modules at a cost of around $0.25 per square foot.Stanford researchers claim to have demonstrated an ultrafast process to manufacture stable perovskite cells and modules with efficiencies of 18% and 15.5%, respectively. Described in the study Rapid Open-Air Fabrication of Perovskite Solar Modules, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...