Beverage Stabilizers Market Growth Rallies as Consumption of Health-Boosting Beverages Grows: Future Market Insights

Key players are tapping growth prospects across emerging economies to ascertain a broad consumer base.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2020 / Future Market Insights: As per Future Market Insights (FMI) recent research report, the global beverage stabilizers market is anticipated to record a sturdy CAGR over the assessment period, 2020-2030. Increasing preference for functional beverages for maintaining good health together with sterner government policies on ascertaining enhanced beverage safety will act as key beverage stabilizer growth aspects.

"Companies are seeking to invest in growing economies across the APAC region, mainly due to rising beverage uptake." comments the FMI analyst.

Beverage Stabilizers Market - Key Highlights

Asia-Pacific to reflect lucrative growth prospects, led by China & India as key revenue generators.

Xanthan gum will find highest application all over beverage formulations over the forecast period.

Soft drinks to capture majority of the market share owing to their steady consumption.

Beverage Stabilizers Market - Drivers

Rising trend of healthy drinking has prompted companies to launch innovative combinations providing enhanced taste along with health benefits, thus fast-tracking the market growth prospects.

Restructured regulatory provisions to ascertain accessibility of good quality beverages, escalating usage of beverage stabilizers.

Governments across nations are promoting several awareness campaigns to diminish alcohol intake, ensuing in rise in sales of non-functional and non-alcoholic functional beverages.

Beverage Stabilizers Market - Restraints

Increased heath related concerns for enhanced uptake of preserved food & beverages products and diminishing the usage of the fresh products in the emerging as well as developed nations are factors limiting the market growth.

Strict government regulation against the usage of synthetic or artificial additives in the packaged food & beverages acting as a constraint in the global market.

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

The beverage stabilizers market has foreseen a slight slowdown in the initial months of the outbreak, due to mandatory lockdowns enforced by governments to avert the virus's spread. On the other hand, the market has encountered a recovery amid rising consumption of health improving beverages. Furthermore, present manufacturers are fortifying their supply chains, in case the second wave of infections bring in another round of slowdown. To ascertain demand consistency, companies are leveraging e-commerce platforms for sales and reach a widespread consumer base.

Competitive Landscape

Major companies operating in the global beverage stabilizer market include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, Ashland Global Holdings Inc., DuPont, CP Kelco, Kerry Group, Ingredion Inc., Tate & Lyle Plc, Palsgaard A/S, Actaris, DSM, Nexira, Glanbia Nutritionals, Advanced Food Systems Inc. and W.R Grace & Co. Companies are tapping growth prospects across emerging economies to attain an extensive consumer base. Furthermore market players are engaged into acquisitions, collaborations, expansion of product portfolios and new product launches.

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the Beverage Stabilizers market. Global, regional and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights on the basis of product type (gum Arabic, carboxymethyl cellulose, xanthan gum, carrageenan, pectin and others) and application (fruit drinks, dairy beverages, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages and others), across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

