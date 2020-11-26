Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 26.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 647 internationalen Medien
Gerücht bestätigt sich! Geht es jetzt von rund 2,13 € auf über 10,00 €?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 658890 ISIN: GB0030329360 Ticker-Symbol: 5K2 
Frankfurt
26.11.20
09:27 Uhr
2,780 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WINCANTON PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WINCANTON PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
26.11.2020 | 11:04
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, November 26

26 November 2020

WINCANTON PLC ("Wincanton" or the "Company")

Notification of transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR")

Wincanton announces that it has received due notice of exercise in respect of an option granted to Mr Tim Lawlor, Chief Financial Officer of the Group, under the Group's 2017 Long term Incentive Plan ("LTIP"). The option was exercised in respect of 72,179 Ordinary Shares of 10p each ("Shares") at nil cost. The exercise has settled on a net settlement basis, resulting in the delivery to Tim Lawlor of 38,254 shares. Following this exercise, the resulting 38,254 shares have been immediately transferred to Tim Lawlor's wife, Tanya Lawlor, at nil cost. Mr Lawlor and his wife's total shareholding in the Group will be 184,147 Ordinary Shares. This represents 0.148% of the Group's total issued share capital.

The Notification of Dealing Forms for the PDMR and PCA can be found below. The information contained within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name Tim Lawlor
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status Chief Financial Officer, PDMR
b)Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name Wincanton plc
b)LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		 Ordinary shares of 10p each

ISIN: GB0030329360
b)Nature of the transactionExercise of Option

Exercise of a nil-cost option over 72,179 ordinary shares. The exercise has been settled on a net settlement basis, resulting in the delivery of 38,254 shares.

Transfer of Shares
Transfer of 38,254 shares to Tanya Lawlor for nil cost
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL38,254
d)Aggregated information N/A Single transaction
e)Date of the transaction 24 November 2020
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name Tanya Lawlor
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusPerson closely associated with Tim Lawlor, Chief Financial Officer (PDMR)
b)Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name Wincanton plc
b)LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code		Ordinary shares of 10p each

ISIN: GB0030329360
b)Nature of the transactionAcquisition of 38,254 ordinary shares for nil consideration from spouse
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£NIL38,254
d)Aggregated information N/A Single transaction
e)Date of the transaction 24 November 2020
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue

For further information please contact:

Wincanton plc Tel: +44 1249 710000

Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary

Headland Tel: +44 20 3805 4822

Susanna Voyle/ Henry Wallers/ Jane Glover

E: wincanton@headlandconsultancy.com

Notes to Editors

About Wincanton

Wincanton is the largest British third-party logistics (3PL) company, providing supply chain solutions to some of the world's most admired companies across a wide range of industries including retail, construction, defence and energy.

As a trusted and respected business partner, we design and implement services and solutions that range from setting up and operating distribution networks, through to bonded warehouses, technology hosting, container transport and storage. We strive for operational excellence in everything we do.

We work hard to understand and respond to our customers' needs, build long-term relationships and use our skills and expertise to deliver a smarter, added value service, every day. Our customers rely on us to make their businesses operate more efficiently and to gain a competitive advantage in their sector.

WINCANTON-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.