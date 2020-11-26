WINCANTON PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

26 November 2020

WINCANTON PLC ("Wincanton" or the "Company")

Notification of transaction by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR")

Wincanton announces that it has received due notice of exercise in respect of an option granted to Mr Tim Lawlor, Chief Financial Officer of the Group, under the Group's 2017 Long term Incentive Plan ("LTIP"). The option was exercised in respect of 72,179 Ordinary Shares of 10p each ("Shares") at nil cost. The exercise has settled on a net settlement basis, resulting in the delivery to Tim Lawlor of 38,254 shares. Following this exercise, the resulting 38,254 shares have been immediately transferred to Tim Lawlor's wife, Tanya Lawlor, at nil cost. Mr Lawlor and his wife's total shareholding in the Group will be 184,147 Ordinary Shares. This represents 0.148% of the Group's total issued share capital.

The Notification of Dealing Forms for the PDMR and PCA can be found below. The information contained within this announcement is deemed to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Tim Lawlor 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer, PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Wincanton plc b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 10p each



ISIN: GB0030329360 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of Option



Exercise of a nil-cost option over 72,179 ordinary shares. The exercise has been settled on a net settlement basis, resulting in the delivery of 38,254 shares.



Transfer of Shares

Transfer of 38,254 shares to Tanya Lawlor for nil cost c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 38,254 d) Aggregated information N/A Single transaction e) Date of the transaction 24 November 2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Tanya Lawlor 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Person closely associated with Tim Lawlor, Chief Financial Officer (PDMR) b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Wincanton plc b) LEI 213800Z5WTW8QKOHWQ82 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;

(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code Ordinary shares of 10p each



ISIN: GB0030329360 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of 38,254 ordinary shares for nil consideration from spouse c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £NIL 38,254 d) Aggregated information N/A Single transaction e) Date of the transaction 24 November 2020 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

For further information please contact:

Wincanton plc Tel: +44 1249 710000

Lyn Colloff, Company Secretary

Headland Tel: +44 20 3805 4822

Susanna Voyle/ Henry Wallers/ Jane Glover

E: wincanton@headlandconsultancy.com

Notes to Editors

About Wincanton

Wincanton is the largest British third-party logistics (3PL) company, providing supply chain solutions to some of the world's most admired companies across a wide range of industries including retail, construction, defence and energy.

As a trusted and respected business partner, we design and implement services and solutions that range from setting up and operating distribution networks, through to bonded warehouses, technology hosting, container transport and storage. We strive for operational excellence in everything we do.

We work hard to understand and respond to our customers' needs, build long-term relationships and use our skills and expertise to deliver a smarter, added value service, every day. Our customers rely on us to make their businesses operate more efficiently and to gain a competitive advantage in their sector.