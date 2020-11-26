COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stabilisation Rentenbank 0.01% € 500m 2040

Post-stabilisation notice

26 November 2020

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

€ 500 million senior, unsecured Notes due 2040

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 136-20) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Rentenbank Guarantor (if any): Federal Republic of Germany ISIN: XS2263517364 Aggregate nominal amount: € 500,000,000 Description: 0.01 % due 26 November 2040 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

Goldman Sachs International

UniCredit Bank

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.