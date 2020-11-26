Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 26.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 647 internationalen Medien
Gerücht bestätigt sich! Geht es jetzt von rund 2,13 € auf über 10,00 €?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 881463 ISIN: FI0009003305 Ticker-Symbol: SMPA 
Tradegate
25.11.20
21:22 Uhr
35,660 Euro
-0,120
-0,34 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
SAMPO OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SAMPO OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,42035,45011:40
35,42035,45011:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.11.2020 | 11:17
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Leviathan Oy)

SAMPO PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 26 November 2020 at 12:15 pm

Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Leviathan Oy)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Leviathan Oy
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person

(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Lapveteläinen, Patrick
Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Sampo plc
LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22_20201126095911_2
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-11-24
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003305
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 35.9704 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 2,000 Volume weighted average price: 35.9704 EUR
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-11-25
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009003305
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 3,000 Unit price: 35.8752 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 3,000 Volume weighted average price: 35.8752 EUR


In total, all acquisitions reported above are 5,000 shares.

SAMPO PLC

Jarmo Salonen
Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications
tel. +358 10 516 0030

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Financial Supervisory Authority
The principal media
www.sampo.com


SAMPO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.