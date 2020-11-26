SAMPO PLC MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 26 November 2020 at 12:15 pm

Sampo plc: Managers' Transactions (Leviathan Oy)

Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received the following notification under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation.

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Leviathan Oy

Position: Closely associated person

(X) Legal person

(1): Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer

Name: Lapveteläinen, Patrick

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Sampo plc

LEI: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700UF3RL386WIDA22_20201126095911_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-11-24

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009003305

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2,000 Unit price: 35.9704 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 2,000 Volume weighted average price: 35.9704 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-11-25

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009003305

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 3,000 Unit price: 35.8752 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 3,000 Volume weighted average price: 35.8752 EUR



In total, all acquisitions reported above are 5,000 shares.

SAMPO PLC

Jarmo Salonen

Head of Investor Relations and Group Communications

tel. +358 10 516 0030