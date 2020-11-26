The "UK A2P Messaging Market: Size and Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"UK A2P Messaging Market: Size and Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2020-2024)", provides an analysis of the UK A2P messaging market size in terms of traffic, value and segments. The report includes the detailed UK analysis, covering market size and growth for A2P messaging market.

Moreover, the report also evaluates the major opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and would be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall UK A2P messaging has also been forecasted for the years 2020-2024, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current future trends.

The UK A2P messaging market has increased with a healthy growth rate since the last few years and is estimated to continue with its growing trend during the forecast period (2020-2024). The UK A2P messaging market is supported by various growth drivers, such as surging mobile banking, rising mobile payments, increasing smartphone connections, augmenting mobile healthcare, escalating retail e-commerce sales, etc.

However, the market faces certain challenges, some of them are as follows such as mobile malware, and challenges for MNOs. Moreover, the market would observe progressive growth owing to market trends like a spike in the use of rich communication services across various industries and RCS messaging as a platform (MaaP).

Some of the major players operating in UK A2P messaging market are The Carlyle Group (Syniverse Technologies), Sinch Group, Vonage Holding Corp. and Infobip Ltd., whose company profiling has been done in the report. Furthermore, in this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the respective companies are also provided.

Company Coverage

The Carlyle Group (Syniverse Technologies)

Sinch Group

Vonage Holding Corp.

Infobip Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Overview of SMS

2.1.1 SMS Types

2.2 Overview of A2P Messaging

2.2.1 A2P Messaging Segmentation by Traffic

2.2.2 A2P Messaging Segmentation by Application

2.2.3 A2P Messaging Segmentation by Tools and Verticals

3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global SMS Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 Global SMS Market by Traffic

3.1.2 Global SMS Market Traffic by Segments (A2P messages (application to person) and P2P messages (person to person))

3.2 Global A2P Messaging Market: An Analysis

3.2.1 Global A2P Messaging Market by Traffic

3.2.2 Global A2P Messaging Market Traffic by Region (Asia Pacific (APAC), North America, Europe, Latin America and MEA)

3.2.3 Global A2P Messaging Market by Value

3.2.4 Global A2P Messaging Market Value by Region (Asia Pacific, UK, Rest of the World)

4. UK Market Analysis

4.1 UK SMS Messaging Market: An Analysis

4.1.1 UK SMS Messaging Market by Traffic

4.1.2 UK SMS Messaging Traffic Market by Segments (A2P messages (application to person) and P2P messages (person to person)

4.1.3 UK A2P Messaging Market by Value

4.1.4 UK A2P Messaging Market by Traffic

5. Impact of COVID-19

5.1 Impact on Global A2P Messaging Market

5.1.1 Change in Demand Outlook for A2P Services

5.1.2 Opportunities for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

5.1.3 Challenges: Fraud and Phishing

5.2 Impact on UK A2P Messaging Market

5.2.1 Initiative in Response of COVID-19

5.2.2 Utility of A2P SMS for Critical Messaging

5.2.3 Initiative by UK Government

6. Market Dynamics

6.1 Growth Drivers

6.1.1 Surging Mobile Banking

6.1.2 Rising Mobile Payments

6.1.3 Augmenting Mobile Healthcare

6.1.4 Escalating Retail Ecommerce Sales

6.1.5 Increasing Mobile Connections

6.2 Challenges

6.2.1 Mobile Malware

6.2.2 Challenges for MNOs

6.3 Market Trends

6.3.1 Spike in Use of Rich Communication Services (RCS) across Various Industries

6.3.2 RCS Messaging as a Platform (MaaP)

7. Competitive Landscape

7.1 UK A2P Messaging Market: A Financial Comparison

8. Company Profiles

8.1 The Carlyle Group (Syniverse Technologies)

8.1.1 Business Overview

8.1.2 Financial Overview

8.1.3 Business Strategy

8.2 Sinch Group

8.3 Vonage Holdings Corp.

8.4 Infobip Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fw49u9

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201126005542/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900