InDex Pharmaceuticals to host virtual R&D day on December 8, 2020

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (publ) ("InDex") today announced that the company will host a virtual R&D day on Tuesday December 8, 2020 for investors, analysts and media.

The purpose of the R&D day is to provide an overview of ulcerative colitis and the drug candidate cobitolimod from a scientific and market perspective. Cobitolimod is a first-in-class Toll-like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonist under development by InDex as a novel therapy for moderate to severe ulcerative colitis. After meeting the primary endpoint in the phase IIb study CONDUCT with an outstanding combination of efficacy and safety, InDex is planning to start a phase III study with cobitolimod in the second quarter of 2021.

Members of InDex's senior management will be joined by ProfessorRaja Atreya from the University of Erlangen-Nürnberg and Professor William Sandborn from the University of California, who are international Key Opinion Leaders within inflammatory bowel disease. In addition, representatives from Apex Healthcare Consulting will present the market research that they conducted on cobitolimod earlier this year.

The full program for the R&D day will be published prior to the event on the company's website, under: https://www.indexpharma.com/en/investors/financial-calendar/

The day will be held virtually between 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. CET on December 8, 2020.

The event will be held in English and will be livestreamed at https://financialhearings.com/event/13460 .

A replay will also be available on InDex webpage (www.indexpharma.com) after the event.

InDex Pharmaceuticals in brief

InDex is a pharmaceutical development company focusing on immunological diseases where there is a high unmet medical need for new treatment options. The company's lead asset is the drug candidate cobitolimod, which is in late stage clinical development for the treatment of moderate to severe ulcerative colitis - a debilitating, chronic inflammation of the large intestine. InDex has also developed a platform of patent protected discovery stage substances, so called DNA based ImmunoModulatory Sequences (DIMS), with the potential to be used in treatment of various immunological diseases.

InDex is based in Stockholm, Sweden. The company's shares (ticker INDEX) are traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm. Redeye AB with e-mail certifiedadviser@redeye.se and phone number +46-8-121-576-90 is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.indexpharma.com

