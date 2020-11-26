EXCHANGE NOTICE 26 NOVEMBER 2020 SHARES NEO INDUSTRIAL PLC: CHANGE OF COMPANY NAME, AND TRADING AND ISSUER CODES The change of Neo Industrial's name to Reka Industrial will be valid in the Nasdaq Helsinki's INET trading system as from 27 November 2020. At the same time Company's trading code and issuer code will be changed from NEO1V to REKA. Updated identifiers: New company name: Reka Industrial Plc New trading code: REKA New issuer code: REKA ISIN code: FI0009800296 Orderbook id: 24309 Nasdaq Helsinki Global Listing Services