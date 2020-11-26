The new agricultural rollers market research from Technavio indicates Negative growth in the short term as the business impact of COVID-19 spreads.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Agricultural Rollers Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Get detailed insights on the COVID-19 pandemic Crisis and Recovery analysis of the agricultural rollers market.

"One of the primary growth drivers for this market is the demand for efficient residue management of soil," says a senior analyst for Industrials at Technavio.

Residue management involves the incorporation of residues such as straw and leaves in the soil at an adequate level to enhance the physical and chemical properties of the soil. Agricultural rollers are very helpful at pushing down rocks, level the ground evenly, improve soil quality, and maintain soil moisture. Agricultural rollers are also useful at breaking down the residue for harvest and shattering the root ball structure of the crops, and these factors are expected to fuel high demand for agricultural rollers.

As the markets recover Technavio expects the agricultural rollers market size to grow by USD 281.43 million during the period 2020-2024.

Agricultural Rollers Market Segment Highlights for 2020

The agricultural rollers market is expected to post a year-over-year growth rate of -5.17%.

Market growth in the hydraulic rollers segment will be faster than the growth of the market in the other segment.

Regional Analysis

51% of the growth will originate from the APAC region.

China and Japan are the key markets for agricultural rollers in APAC.

The agricultural rollers market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of over 1% during the forecast period.

The agricultural rollers market is segmented by Product (Hydraulic and Non-hydraulic) and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA).

The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.

The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Ag Shield Manufacturing, Bach Run Farms Ltd., Degelman Industries Ltd., Fleming Agri Products Ltd, Grahl Manufacturing, HORSCH Maschinen GmbH, Kubota Corp., Remlinger Mfg. Co., Rite Way Mfg. Co. Ltd., and Walter Watson Ltd.

