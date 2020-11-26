The rebate for small-sized rooftop PV projects was raised from CHF340 (€314) to CHF380 per kilowatt installed.From pv magazine Germany The Swiss Federal Council decided on Wednesday to raise the investment support for small photovoltaic systems not exceeding 30 kW in size, from April 1, 2021. The rebate for these installations will be increased by CHF40 (€37) to CHF380 per kilowatt installed. This is intended to provide an incentive to install larger photovoltaic systems that use the entire roof area, especially on single-family homes. For PV systems with a capacity of over 30 kW, the rebate will ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...