

International Forum on Higher Education 2020, Zhengzhou Conference Venue



Address by Zhong Denghua, member Party Leadership Group and Vice Minister of Education P.R.C



Keynote by Du Yubo, President of the China Association of Higher Education

ZHENGZHOU, CHINA, Nov 26, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - The International Forum on Higher Education 2020, co-hosted by China Association of Higher Education and Zhengzhou University, supported by Henan Provincial People's Government, was held in Zhengzhou on November 21-22. More than one hundred Chinese and foreign experts and scholars discussed the modernization of higher education on the theme of "Accelerating Modernization of University Governance Systems and Capacity Building".In the opening address, the Chinese Vice Minister of Education, Zhong Denghua pointed out that it was necessary to combine the spirit of the Fifth Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee of the Party in order to understand the achievements in higher education development, which would further strengthen confidence in the higher education system. And then focus on the construction of a strong education country, enhance the ability and level of service to construct a new development pattern, to build a quality development system of higher education in the new era.Zhong Denghua stressed that peace and development are the major theme of the times, and the concept of "A Community of Shared Future for Mankind" which was deeply rooted in the hearts of people. The Chinese government will, as always, support exchanges and cooperation in higher education in various countries.In the keynote address, Du Yubo, President of the Chinese Association of Higher Education, gave a systematic explanation on adapting to the needs of the new development pattern and promoting the high-quality development of higher education, with the theme of "Adapting to the needs of the new development pattern to promote the high-quality development of higher education."Song Zhenghui, Secretary of CPC Committee of Zhengzhou University, as co-organizer of the forum, in his address said Zhengzhou University was developing its own characteristics and comparative advantages, updating its administrative philosophy and its university governance in line with Chinese culture, traditions and values, giving full play to the advantages of the system and carrying out the president's responsibilities under the leadership of the party committee. With systematic thinking, the University was building a scientific academic and administrative organizational structure, innovating the governance systems, and building a national "double cycle" system for the development of higher education.(From Weiwei Li, Haijun Ma.)Source:http://www.henan.gov.cn/2020/11-22/1906589.htmlMedia Contact:Anna Chen493677115@qq.comSource: Henan Provincial People's GovernmentCopyright 2020 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.