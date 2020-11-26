The "UK Busines Banking and Payments 2020 Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the key findings from a quarterly survey of 850 senior business decision makers. It includes insights on a diverse range of business banking related topics aimed at understanding business accounts, lending, business credit cards, payments and future banking needs. The report also includes a thought-leading section focusing on understanding the ongoing effects of COVID-19 for businesses.
Some key questions answered in this section include:
- What is the extent of the pandemic's impact and how long will it take SMEs to recover?
- Has the response from banks in assisting companies been satisfactory?
- What are business plans in the months ahead?
- What are the opportunities for banks to assist moving forward?
Drawing upon the up to date proprietary surveys of SME and Commercial organisations in May and June 2020, this is a must-read, essential and unique report for any organisation servicing UK businesses from a banking or payments perspective.
Contents:
- Research Methodology
- Market Context
- Business Banking Relationships
- Business Lending Products
- Business Credit/Charge Cards
Insights:
- Effects and impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on businesses over the next 6 months
- Business sentiment and predicted challenges
- Business sentiment and future intentions
- Drivers of choice (Bank, Lending Products and Business Credit/Charge Cards)
- Drivers of engagement (Bank, Lending Products and Business Credit/Charge Cards)
- Drivers of satisfaction (Bank, Lending Products and Business Credit/Charge Cards)
Conclusions:
- Summary
- Key insights
- Opportunities for the UK business banking and business payments sectors
Companies Mentioned
- Nationwide
- Halifax
- Barclays
- Santander
- HSBC
- NatWest
- Lloyds Bank
- Coventry Building Society
- First Direct
- Virgin Money
- TSB Bank
- Royal Bank of Scotland
- The Co-operative Bank
- YBS Group
- Skipton Building Society
- Bank of Scotland
- Leeds Building Society
- Bank of Ireland
- Birmingham Midshires
- Starling
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3i4qll
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201126005631/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900