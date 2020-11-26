The "UK Busines Banking and Payments 2020 Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the key findings from a quarterly survey of 850 senior business decision makers. It includes insights on a diverse range of business banking related topics aimed at understanding business accounts, lending, business credit cards, payments and future banking needs. The report also includes a thought-leading section focusing on understanding the ongoing effects of COVID-19 for businesses.

Some key questions answered in this section include:

What is the extent of the pandemic's impact and how long will it take SMEs to recover?

Has the response from banks in assisting companies been satisfactory?

What are business plans in the months ahead?

What are the opportunities for banks to assist moving forward?

Drawing upon the up to date proprietary surveys of SME and Commercial organisations in May and June 2020, this is a must-read, essential and unique report for any organisation servicing UK businesses from a banking or payments perspective.

Contents:

Research Methodology

Market Context

Business Banking Relationships

Business Lending Products

Business Credit/Charge Cards

Insights:

Effects and impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on businesses over the next 6 months

Business sentiment and predicted challenges

Business sentiment and future intentions

Drivers of choice (Bank, Lending Products and Business Credit/Charge Cards)

Drivers of engagement (Bank, Lending Products and Business Credit/Charge Cards)

Drivers of satisfaction (Bank, Lending Products and Business Credit/Charge Cards)

Conclusions:

Summary

Key insights

Opportunities for the UK business banking and business payments sectors

