The "UK Savings Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report covers the key findings from a biannual survey of 2000 plus savings account holders.
It includes insights on a diverse range of savings accounts related topics such as multiple savings account holders, acquisition, engagement, advocacy, retention, and term deposits.
The report also includes a thought-leading section focusing on saving in a declining rate environment.
Some key questions answered in these sections include:
- Are savers engaged with interest rates?
- Are rates a key driver of choice in the ongoing low rate environment?
- What has been the impact of changes in the market on savers behaviour and sentiment?
- What digital tools would appeal to savers?
Companies Mentioned
- Nationwide
- Halifax
- Barclays
- Santander
- HSBC
- NatWest
- Lloyds Bank
- Coventry Building Society
- First Direct
- Virgin Money
- TSB Bank
- Royal Bank of Scotland
- The Co-operative Bank
- YBS Group
- Skipton Building Society
- Bank of Scotland
- Leeds Building Society
- Bank of Ireland
- Birmingham Midshires
- Cheltenham Gloucester
