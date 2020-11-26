The "UK Savings Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the key findings from a biannual survey of 2000 plus savings account holders.

It includes insights on a diverse range of savings accounts related topics such as multiple savings account holders, acquisition, engagement, advocacy, retention, and term deposits.

The report also includes a thought-leading section focusing on saving in a declining rate environment.

Some key questions answered in these sections include:

Are savers engaged with interest rates?

Are rates a key driver of choice in the ongoing low rate environment?

What has been the impact of changes in the market on savers behaviour and sentiment?

What digital tools would appeal to savers?

Companies Mentioned

Nationwide

Halifax

Barclays

Santander

HSBC

NatWest

Lloyds Bank

Coventry Building Society

First Direct

Virgin Money

TSB Bank

Royal Bank of Scotland

The Co-operative Bank

YBS Group

Skipton Building Society

Bank of Scotland

Leeds Building Society

Bank of Ireland

Birmingham Midshires

Cheltenham Gloucester

