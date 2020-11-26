Two 50 MW solar parks are planned to be built near N'Djamena, the country's capital. These facilities will sell power to the national utility, SNE, at a price of €0.083/kW.From pv magazine France "Chad is emerging from the shadows," said Idriss Deby, the president of Chad during a ceremony to lay the foundation stone for two future photovoltaic power plants to be built in the Gaoui district on the outskirts of N'Djamena, the country's capital. Intended to strengthen the capacity of the country's utility, National Electricity Company (SNE), and meet the capital's electrical energy needs, ...

