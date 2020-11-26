Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 26, 2020) - Entheon Biomedical Corp. (CSE: ENBI) (FSE: 1XU1) ("Entheon" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company focused on developing psychedelic medicines to treat addiction, is pleased to announce that its shares have commenced trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "1XU1".

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is the world's tenth largest organized exchange-trading market in terms of turnover and dealings in securities. Over 3,000 international companies are listed on the Frankfurt Exchange.

"We are pleased to have Entheon listed on the FSE in addition to the CSE. This presence will expand accessibility to a larger, more global community of potential institutional and retail investors, with the potential of expanding our shareholder base while increasing Entheon's liquidity," said Timothy Ko, CEO of Entheon. "By trading on the FSE, the Company has extended its trading window by an additional six hours."

The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "ENBI".

About Entheon Biomedical Corp.

Entheon is a biotechnology research and development company committed to developing and commercializing a portfolio of safe and effective Dimethyltryptamine based psychedelic therapeutic products ("DMT Products") for the purposes of treating addiction and substance use disorders. Subject to obtaining all requisite regulatory approvals and permits, Entheon intends to generate revenue through the sale of its DMT Products to physicians, clinics and licensed psychiatrists in the United States, certain countries in the European Union and throughout Canada.

