DGAP-News: Ferratum Oyj
Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH decreases shareholding in Ferratum below 10%
Helsinki, 26 November, 2020 - Ferratum Oyj (ISIN: FI4000106299, WKN: A1W9NS) ("Ferratum") has on 26 November received a notification from Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH, stating that the company's indirect ownership in Ferratum Oyj has, on 23 November, 2020, decreased below the threshold of 10%.
Total holding of Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH subject to the notification obligation:
Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:
A: voting rights attached to shares
About Ferratum Group:
As a pioneer in digital and mobile financial services technology, Ferratum is at the forefront of the digital banking revolution. Ferratum has approximately 560,000 active customers that have an open Mobile Bank account or an active loan balance in the last 12 months (as at 30 September 2020).
Ferratum Group is listed on the Prime Standard of Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol 'FRU.' For more information, visit www.ferratumgroup.com.
Contacts:
IR@ferratum.com
https://www.ferratumgroup.com/investors/ir-contact
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Ferratum Oyj
|Ratamestarinkatu 11 A
|00520 Helsinki
|Finland
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 30 9210058-44
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 9210058-49
|E-mail:
|ir@ferratum.com
|Internet:
|https://www.ferratumgroup.com
|ISIN:
|FI4000106299
|WKN:
|A1W9NS
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
