With effect from 11/30/2020, the subscription rights in Oscar Properties Holding AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including 12/10/2020. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: OP TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015222047 Order book ID: 209907 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from 11/30/2020, the paid subscription shares in Oscar Properties Holding AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: OP BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0015222054 Order book ID: 209908 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB