Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted Cadeler A/S shares to trading on First North NOK, with effect from November 27, 2020. The shares will be traded on the First North NOK segment. Short name: CADLRo ---------------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------- Currency: NOK ---------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared ---------------------------------------------- Settlement: VPS, Norway ---------------------------------------------- ISIN code: DK0061412772 ---------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 210008 ---------------------------------------------- Market Segment / no: First North NOK / 195 ---------------------------------------------- Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------- MIC Code: ONSE ---------------------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance at telephone + 46 8 405 60 00.