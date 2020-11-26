The "Acromegaly and Gigantism Epidemiology Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Acromegaly and gigantism are rare disorders of the pituitary gland, characterized by the hypersecretion of growth hormone (GH). In 98% of the cases of acromegaly and gigantism, the hypersecretion of GH results from a benign GH- secreting pituitary adenoma (Sesmilo, 2013). A common sign of acromegaly is enlarged hands and feet, and the disease can also cause gradual changes in the shape of the face, such as a protruding lower jaw and brow, an enlarged nose, thickened lips, and wider spacing between the teeth.

Progression of acromegaly can result in major health problems such as diabetes mellitus, cardiovascular disease, hypertension, sleep apnea, carpal tunnel syndrome, and spinal cord compression (Mayo Clinic, 2019). While both acromegaly and gigantism are complications of uncontrolled GH levels, the presentations of the two hormonal diseases are very different; most notably, acromegaly occurs in adulthood and gigantism occurs during childhood (Eugster and Pescovitz, 1999). In 2019, the 7MM combined had 43,220 diagnosed prevalent cases of acromegaly in both sexes for ages 15 years and older.

The US accounted for the majority of these cases with 26,549 diagnosed prevalent cases, while Spain accounted for the fewest cases with 1,775 cases in 2019. The publisher epidemiologists forecast an increase in the diagnosed prevalent cases of acromegaly to 47,340 cases in 2029 in the 7MM at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 0.95% during the forecast period. In 2019, the 7MM combined had 643 diagnosed prevalent cases of gigantism in both sexes for all ages. The publisher epidemiologists forecast an increase in the diagnosed prevalent cases of gigantism to 675 cases in 2029 in the 7MM at an AGR of 0.50% during the forecast period. Any change in the diagnosed prevalent cases of acromegaly and gigantism in the 7MM is attributable to changing population demographics and changing diagnosed prevalence rates in the respective markets.

The Acromegaly and Gigantism Report provides an overview of the risk factors, comorbidities, and the global and historical trends for acromegaly and gigantism in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Canada).

The report includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the diagnosed prevalent cases of acromegaly and gigantism segmented by sex and age (ages 15 years and above in acromegaly cases, and all ages in gigantism cases). Additionally, the publisher's epidemiologists estimated the cases of type of pituitary adenoma (macroadenoma) and comorbidities (cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and hypertension) among the diagnosed prevalent cases of acromegaly and gigantism in the 7MM.

The acromegaly and gigantism epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 7MM.

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global acromegaly and gigantism market.

Quantify patient populations in the global acromegaly and gigantism market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups that present the best opportunities for acromegaly and gigantism therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

Understand magnitude of type of pituitary adenoma and comorbidities of acromegaly and gigantism.

1 Table of Contents

2 Acromegaly and Gigantism: Executive Summary

2.1 Catalyst

2.2 Related Reports

2.3 Upcoming Reports

3 Epidemiology

3.1 Disease Background

3.2 Risk Factors and Comorbidities

3.3 Global and Historical Trends

3.4 Forecast Methodology

3.4.1 Sources

3.4.2 Forecast Assumptions and Methods

3.4.3 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Acromegaly and Gigantism

3.4.4 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Acromegaly and Gigantism with Macroadenoma

3.4.5 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Acromegaly and Gigantism with Diabetes

3.4.6 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Acromegaly and Gigantism with Cardiovascular Disease

3.4.7 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Acromegaly and Gigantism with Hypertension

3.5 Epidemiological Forecast for Acromegaly, 2019-2029

3.5.1 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Acromegaly

3.5.2 Sex-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Acromegaly

3.5.3 Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Acromegaly

3.5.4 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Acromegaly with Macroadenoma

3.5.5 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Acromegaly with Comorbidities

3.5.6 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Gigantism

3.5.7 Sex-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Gigantism

3.5.8 Age-Specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Gigantism

3.5.9 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Gigantism with Macroadenoma

3.5.10 Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of Gigantism with Comorbidities

3.6 Discussion

3.6.1 Epidemiological Forecast Insight

3.6.2 Limitations of the Analysis

3.6.3 Strengths of the Analysis

