Evolution Gaming Group AB (Evolution Gaming) has announced a voluntary public offer to acquire all outstanding shares of NetEnt AB (NetEnt), whereby every one (1) NetEnt share held entitles their holder to 0.1306 Evolution Gaming shares. On November 24, 2020, Evolution Gaming announced holding 93.9% of the shares in NetEnt. NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation and changed the contract base to Evolution Gaming (EVO) as well as series names of existing regular forwards in NetEnt (NETB). For more information please see the attached file. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=800819