Fidelity Special Values Plc - Total Voting Rights

Voting Rights and Capital as at 26 November 2020

This announcement is made in accordance with DTR5.6.1

As at 26 November 2020, Fidelity Special Values PLC's issued share capital consists of 291,639,480 ordinary shares. There are 840,473 ordinary shares being held in Treasury, therefore, the total number of voting rights in Fidelity Special Values PLC is 290,799,007.

The figure of 290,799,007 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Fidelity Special Values PLC under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Anna-Marie Davis

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 834798

26 November 2020