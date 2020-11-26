Planet Hollywood Hotels: Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts Announce Exclusive Black Friday Sale

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lights, camera, ACTION! Perfectly timed for the winter holiday and festive season, Planet Hollywood Beach Resorts invites travelers to book the blockbuster getaway they've been dreaming of with a web-exclusive Black Friday sale starting Nov. 27, 2020. Guests can escape on a four-night celeb-worthy getaway for the price of three nights, starting at $96 per person, per night*, and unwind on the breathtaking shores of Costa Rica's Pura Vida paradise and the charming, pristine peninsula of Costa Mujeres, Mexico.

Black Friday Sale: Available for all customers.

The Deal : Pay for 3 Nights, Stay for 4 Nights

: Pay for 3 Nights, Stay for 4 Nights The Discount : 25% off best available rate

: 25% off best available rate Booking Window : Nov. 27-29, 2020

: Nov. 27-29, 2020 Travel Window: Nov. 27, 2020 - Dec. 23, 2021

Cyber Monday Sale: Available for all customers.

The Deal : Pay for 3 Nights, Stay for 4 Nights

: Pay for 3 Nights, Stay for 4 Nights The Discount : 25% off best available rate

: 25% off best available rate Booking Window : Nov. 30, 2020

: Nov. 30, 2020 Travel Window: Nov. 27, 2020 - Dec. 23, 2021

Located at the base of Peninsula Papagayo in the Guanacaste region of Costa Rica, Planet Hollywood Beach Resort offers an upscale all-inclusive vacation, surrounded by natural wonders, exotic jungles and only-here experiences to explore. The 294-luxury suite resort features seven globally-infused restaurants and six bars, PUMPED Fitness Center, PH Spa, two swimming pools and a splash zone. A curated list of excursions, PH Experiences allow guests to discover the wonders of the famed Papagayo Gulf, whether gliding through the canopy zip-line circuit or sailing and snorkeling in the Pacific Ocean's clear blue waters.

Those who take advantage of this time-limited promotion could be among the first to experience the all-new Planet Hollywood Beach Resort Cancun. Situated just north of Cancun's Hotel Zone in the exclusive resort enclave of Costa Mujeres, surrounded by aquamarine waters and mangroves sprawling with native flora and fauna, this new all-inclusive will feature 898 luxury suites, 11 world-class restaurants and modern wellness features, plus curated entertainment-themed experiences and authentic Hollywood memorabilia from 40 cult classics, including a '95 Mitsubishi Eclipse from "The Fast and the Furious." Planet Hollywood Cancun will also debut the first-ever Adult Scene - a new adults-only 'resort-within-a-resort' concept where guests (18+) can enjoy exclusive pool and beach areas, specialty restaurants and preferred accommodations, in addition to full access to the amenities and facilities at the wider Planet Hollywood resort.

Whether traveling with a co-star or the entire entourage, guests looking to Vacation Like A Star for less are encouraged to secure these incredible savings before the sale ends on Nov. 30, 2020.

*Prices vary by property and reflect a per person, per night rate. For a full list of pricing and resort details, see below.

Costa Rica

Rates start at $114 at Planet Hollywood Costa Rica with travel from Nov. 27, 2020 - Dec. 23, 2021

Mexico

Rates start at $96 at Planet Hollywood Cancun with travel from Feb. 1, 2021 - Dec. 23, 2021

Rates start at $102 at Planet Hollywood Adult Scene Cancun with travel from Feb. 1, 2021 - Dec. 23, 2021

To learn more or to book your all-inclusive vacation, visit www.planethollywoodhotels.com (https://www.planethollywoodhotels.com/) or contact your Travel Agent.

About Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts



Planet Hollywood Hotels & Resorts (https://www.planethollywoodhotels.com/) offer luxurious vacation settings where guests can get close to authentic Hollywood memorabilia, enjoy entertainment-themed facilities and Vacation Like A Star in some of the most sought-after locales - including Costa Rica's (https://www.planethollywoodhotels.com/property/costa-rica) Pura Vida paradise and coming soon, the beautiful beaches of Cancun (https://www.planethollywoodhotels.com/property/cancun) and St. Maarten. For those looking for the full A-list treatment, the Star Class upgrade provides members with a Personal Agent to maximize their experience, including access to the exclusive STAR Class Lounge, a rider to customize their in-room mini-bar, a pillow menu for the perfect night's sleep and more. Planet Hollywood's Adult Scene (https://www.planethollywoodhotels.com/property/adult-scene-cancun) is a lavish haven for those 18+, offering uninterrupted cocktails and sunset views for a blockbuster vacation experience. Designed for those who want to be dazzled by the marvels of technology, Planet Hollywood Resorts are a step ahead, delivering guests superior luxury and innovation with the convenient Plugged In program, enabling a keyless and cashless environment for guests, unlimited WIFI and a PHTV channel to stay informed.

