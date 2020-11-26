DJ Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF: DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT

Lyxor International Asset Management (DJEL LN) Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF: DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT 26-Nov-2020 / 17:35 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 26 November 2020 DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FUNDS LISTED BELOW **************************************************** Name ISIN Share TIDM Listing Ex-Date Pay Date Distribution class currenc Income curre y Amount (in ncy share class currency) Lyxor FR0007056841 EUR DJEL GBX 09/12/2020 11/12/2020 1.75 Dow LN Jones Indus trial Avera ge UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor FR0007056841 EUR DJEU USD 09/12/2020 11/12/2020 1.75 Dow LN Jones Indus trial Avera ge UCITS ETF - Dist The aforementioned funds managed by Lyxor International Asset Management and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange will distribute on 09th December 2020. Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds. ISIN: FR0007056841, FR0007056841, , , Category Code: DIV TIDM: DJEL LN Sequence No.: 88603 EQS News ID: 1151009 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 26, 2020 12:35 ET (17:35 GMT)