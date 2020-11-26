DJ LYXOR INDEX FUND: DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT

Lyxor International Asset Management (SWIM LN) LYXOR INDEX FUND: DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT 26-Nov-2020 / 17:40 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. LYXOR Index Fund (the "Company") Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable Registered office: Lyxor International Asset Management Tours Société Générale - 17 Cours Valmy 92987 Paris - La Défense Cedex - France _______________________________________________________________ 26 November 2020 DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FUND LISTED BELOW *************************************************** Name ISIN Share TIDM Listing Ex-Date Pay Date Distribution class currenc Income curre y Amount (in ncy share class currency) Lyxor LU1571051751 USD SWIM GBP 09/12/2020 11/12/2020 0.39 $ LN Float ing Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1571051751 USD BUOY USD 09/12/2020 11/12/2020 0.39 $ LN Float ing Rate Note UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU0908501132 EUR MFDD GBP 09/12/2020 11/12/2020 0.6 Core LN EURO STOXX 300 (DR) - UCITS ETF Dist Lyxor LU1285959703 USD USIG USD 09/12/2020 11/12/2020 1.45 USD LN Corpo rate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist Lyxor LU1285959703 USD USIX GBX 09/12/2020 11/12/2020 1.45 USD LN Corpo rate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist The aforementioned funds managed by Lyxor International Asset Management and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange will distribute on 09th December 2020. Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds. ISIN: LU1571051751, LU1571051751, LU0908501132, LU1285959703, , , Category Code: DIV TIDM: SWIM LN Sequence No.: 88604 EQS News ID: 1151011 End of Announcement EQS News Service

