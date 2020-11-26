Anzeige
Donnerstag, 26.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 646 internationalen Medien
Gerücht bestätigt sich! Geht es jetzt von rund 2,13 € auf über 10,00 €?
WKN: A2P64R ISIN: CA89623Q1028 Ticker-Symbol: 0702 
Tradegate
26.11.20
21:32 Uhr
1,040 Euro
+0,020
+1,96 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TRILLIUM GOLD MINES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TRILLIUM GOLD MINES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9851,06022:29
1,0001,05022:00
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CANARC RESOURCE
CANARC RESOURCE CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CANARC RESOURCE CORP0,086-3,37 %
FIORE GOLD LTD0,895-1,65 %
SKEENA RESOURCES LIMITED1,565-0,32 %
TRILLIUM GOLD MINES INC1,040+1,96 %
