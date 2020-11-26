RomReal: Third Quarter (Q3) 2020 Results and Investor Presentation

RomReal hereby announces the results of the third quarter of 2020 via the report and investor presentation attached to this message.
A webcast presentation will also be uploaded on our website www.romreal.comby 9am CET tomorrow 27 November 2020.
For further information please contact:
Harris Palaondas
Investor Relations
RomReal
investors@romreal.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachments
- RomReal - Q3 2020 Presentation (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4256f707-089a-4c62-8294-d2129895b2e5)
- RomReal - Q3 2020 Report (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d426cd12-e5a2-4f3d-8299-1b0467dd5b32)
ROMREAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de