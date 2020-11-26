Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 26.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 646 internationalen Medien
Gerücht bestätigt sich! Geht es jetzt von rund 2,13 € auf über 10,00 €?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MSQN ISIN: BMG763301022 Ticker-Symbol: 3RR 
Frankfurt
26.11.20
08:20 Uhr
0,148 Euro
+0,007
+4,96 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROMREAL LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROMREAL LTD 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.11.2020 | 23:05
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

RomReal: Third Quarter (Q3) 2020 Results and Investor Presentation

RomReal hereby announces the results of the third quarter of 2020 via the report and investor presentation attached to this message.

A webcast presentation will also be uploaded on our website www.romreal.comby 9am CET tomorrow 27 November 2020.

For further information please contact:

Harris Palaondas

Investor Relations

RomReal

investors@romreal.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments

  • RomReal - Q3 2020 Presentation (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/4256f707-089a-4c62-8294-d2129895b2e5)
  • RomReal - Q3 2020 Report (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d426cd12-e5a2-4f3d-8299-1b0467dd5b32)

ROMREAL-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.