Donnerstag, 26.11.2020
ACCESSWIRE
26.11.2020 | 23:08
ALT 5 Sigma, Inc.: ALT 5 Sigma Digital Instrument Market Summary for BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 26, 2020 / ALT 5 Sigma Inc. an emerging leader in blockchain powered financial platforms provides its daily digital instruments market summary for Bitcoin (BTC/USD), Ether (ETH/USD), Litecoin (LTC/USD).

Real-Time Market Data is available at www.alt5pro.com and Real-Time Market Data feed is also available at www.alt5sigma.com

ALT 5 Sigma Digital Instrument Market Summary for BTC, ETH, LTC, BCH

Market Summary

Thursday, November 26 2020 at 4:11:40 PM

Digital Asset

Pair

Price

24hr Chg

7d Chg

24/hr Volume

MarketCap

Bitcoin

BTC/USD

$17,195.81

-$0.09

-$0.04

$61,384 M

$319,069 M

Ethereum

ETH/USD

$518.56

-$0.12

$0.10

$31,724 M

$58,903 M

XRP

XRP/USD

$0.53

-$0.19

$0.78

$24,040 M

$24,205 M

Bitcoin Cash

BCH/USD

$267.33

-$0.19

$0.08

$5,165 M

$4,968 M

Litecoin

LTC/USD

$69.64

-$0.19

-$0.16

$9,012 M

$4,593 M

Stellar

XLM/USD

$0.17

-$0.19

$0.98

$2,623 M

$3,555 M

Bitcoin SV

BSV/USD

$161.14

-$0.19

-$0.01

$1,529 M

$2,994 M

EOS

EOS/USD

$2.90

-$0.20

$0.10

$6,751 M

$2,725 M

Monero

XMR/USD

$118.09

-$0.12

-$0.01

$1,572 M

$2,098 M

Dash

DASH/USD

$91.29

-$0.17

$0.10

$1,055 M

$898 M

About ALT 5 Sigma Inc.

ALT 5 is a fintech company specializing in the development and deployment of digital assets trading and exchange platforms. Alt 5 was founded by financial industry specialists out of the necessity to provide the digital asset economy with security, accessibility, transparency and compliance.

ALT 5 provides its clients the ability to buy, sell and hold digital assets in a safe and secure environment deployed with the best practices of the financial industry. ALT 5's products and services are available to Banks, Broker Dealers, Funds, Family Offices, Professional Traders, Retail Traders, Digital Asset Exchanges, Digital Asset Brokers, Blockchain Developers, and Financial Information Providers.

ALT 5's digital asset custodian services are secured by GardaWorld. GardaWorld is the world's largest privately-owned business solutions and security services company, offering cash management services.

For more information, visit www.alt5sigma.com.

Contact:

Andre Beauchesne
Tel. 1-800-204-6203
info@alt5sigma.com

For more information on ALT 5 Pay, visit www.alt5pay.com
For more information on ALT 5 Pro, visit www.alt5pro.com

SOURCE: ALT 5 Sigma Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/618543/ALT-5-Sigma-Digital-Instrument-Market-Summary-for-BTC-ETH-LTC-BCH

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
