SYDNEY, Nov 27, 2020 - (ACN Newswire) - Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, today announces a major expansion of its support for The Salvation Army Australia. Blackbaud will power the nonprofit's fundraising and relationship management technology as The Salvation Army Australia continues to provide hope, opportunity and freedom to all Australians.The Salvation Army Australia is an international Christian movement, united by faith and giving hope where it's needed most. Across Australia - in cities, country towns and rural communities - The Salvation Army touches every demographic and age group. The nonprofit is involved in national issues, while also bringing hope to people who may be experiencing hardship or injustice. Since its founding in 19th century London, The Salvation Army has expressed its faith in charitable work to provide both spiritual and social support. As one united nonprofit serving all of Australia, The Salvation Army Australia is one of the three largest charities in the nation."We couldn't be more pleased to be expanding our relationship with Blackbaud as our trusted technology provider," said Janine Kewming, National Head of Fundraising, The Salvation Army Australia. "Blackbaud has a deep understanding of our sector and we greatly value the expertise and sense of partnership they bring. We see Blackbaud as true partners in our mission. They uniquely blend proven technology with a partnership methodology that strongly matches our values. We know that with Blackbaud powering our fundraising and relationship management solutions, we'll be able to focus more time on our mission - caring for people, creating faith pathways, building healthy communities and working for justice."The Salvation Army Australia will implement Blackbaud CRM to help build stronger and more productive constituent relationships. Blackbaud CRM combines unmatched nonprofit expertise with industry-leading fundraising and customer relationship management software solutions, integrated analytics, multichannel marketing and data mining services."We have valued our longstanding relationship with The Salvation Army and look forward to helping them fulfill their mission with the help of highly reliable, sophisticated technology and a commitment to a people first trusted partnership," said Kevin Sher, president and general manager for Blackbaud's operations in Asia Pacific. "At Blackbaud, we believe the world will be a better place when good takes over, and that's a higher purpose echoed by The Salvation Army Australia. Together, we'll be able to drive even more impact for social good."To learn more about Blackbaud and its solutions for fundraising and relationship management, visit https://www.blackbaud.com.au/solutions.About BlackbaudBlackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community - nonprofits, higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organisations, faith communities, arts and cultural organisations, foundations, companies and individual change agents - Blackbaud connects and empowers organisations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility, school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for more than three decades, Blackbaud is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, and has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com.au or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.- Twitter: https://twitter.com/blackbaud- LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/blackbaud/- Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/blackbaud/- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/blackbaud/Media Inquiriesmedia@blackbaud.comForward-looking StatementsExcept for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected benefits of products and product features. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; continued success in sales growth; management of integration of acquired companies and other risks associated with acquisitions; risks associated with successful implementation of multiple integrated software products; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; risks associated with management of growth; lengthy sales and implementation cycles, particularly in larger organisation; technological changes that make our products and services less competitive; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.Source: BlackbaudCopyright 2020 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.