Invesco Enhanced Income Ltd - Annual Financial Report

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited

Annual Financial Report for the Year to 30 September 2020

FINANCIAL INFORMATION AND PERFORMANCE STATISTICS

Total Return(1) Change for the year 2020 2019 Net asset value ('NAV')(2)(3) +4.6% +8.9% Share price(2) -6.0% +6.7% 3 month LIBOR rate +0.5% +0.8% Capital As at 30 September 2020 2019 % Change Shareholders' funds (£'000)(4) 125,990 126,157 -0.1 Net asset value(2) per ordinary share 72.21p 74.18p -2.7 Share price(1)(2) 65.70p 75.20p -12.6 (Discount)/premium per ordinary share(2) (9.0)% 1.3% Gross borrowing(2) 23% 19% Net borrowing(2) 22% 15% Revenue Year Ended 30 September 2020 2019 Gross income (£'000) 8,876 8,688 Net revenue return (£'000) 7,868 7,808 Revenue return per ordinary share 4.54p 4.69p Dividends per ordinary share: - first interim 1.25p 1.25p - second interim 1.25p 1.25p - third interim 1.25p 1.25p - fourth interim 1.25p 1.25p Total 5.00p 5.00p Ongoing Charges(2) 1.05% 1.04%

(1) Source: Refinitiv.

(2) Alternative Performance Measure (APM). See Glossary of Terms and Alternative Performance Measures on pages 64 to 66 of the financial report for details of the explanation and reconciliations of APMs.

(3) The increase in total return NAV includes a 0.08% enhancement to NAV generated by the issue of ordinary shares at a premium to NAV during the year.

(4) Reflects the proceeds from 4,400,000 (2019: 5,075,000) ordinary shares issued in the year.

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

I hope that during these rather turbulent and unprecedented times that this statement finds you well.

On 21 September 2020, the Company announced that Michael Lombardi had resigned from the Board with immediate effect. It is with great sadness that I report that Michael passed away on 21 October 2020. My fellow Directors and I would like to take this opportunity to record our thanks to him for his valuable contribution over his tenure as a Director. Our thoughts are with his family.

Results for the Year

The Portfolio Manager's Report which follows explains the market background and portfolio strategy during the year which provides context for the Company's results.

For the year to 30 September 2020, the Company's share price with dividends reinvested on a total return basis fell by 6.0%. The dividend was maintained at 5.00p per share, whilst the share price fell from 75.20p at the start of the year to 65.70p at the year end, a decrease of 12.6%. The NAV total return was +4.6% for the year and the NAV per share after distributions fell by 2.7% to 72.21p.

This has been an unprecedented period for the world's economies and markets. Bond markets have benefited from governments' monetary and fiscal response to the pandemic which took markets from their lows in March through a dramatic rally to the end of August. During that time, issuance was extensive as investors continued to seek out yield and, in response, companies took the opportunity to begin to repair the damage to their balance sheets. Towards the end of the period under review that exuberance was tempered by the rise in Covid-19 cases.

In the current economic and market environment, your Board continues to believe that shareholders place great value on the Company's consistent dividend stream and has prioritised revenue generation through investment in relatively high-yielding and considered debt positions. Market yields remain at historically low levels but, despite this, your portfolio managers have generated a net revenue return of 4.54p per share. During a period when many companies have been forced to suspend dividends, the Board has maintained the 5.00p annual dividend for the year and a fourth interim dividend of 1.25p per share was declared on 22 September 2020.

The shortfall of net revenue earned versus dividend paid was 0.46p which is the equivalent of £793,000 (2019: £525,000). This has been funded from revenue reserves which the Company has accumulated over a number of years. Our dividend policy has served investors well, but the medium term effects of Covid-19 will likely bring a prolonged period of very low interest rates. With that in mind the Board will be reviewing whether the policy is sustainable, balancing the need for current income against the requirement to preserve investors' capital to earn that income in coming years.

Borrowings

The Portfolio Manager uses borrowings to gear the portfolio during most market conditions. The Company's upper limit for net gearing is 50% of shareholders' funds and the portfolio manager, working with the Board, will vary the level from time to time according to their view of prevailing market conditions. During the year to 30 September 2020 the level of gearing has averaged 18.4%, well below the permitted level. It should be noted that preservation of the Company's NAV remains a key consideration. As a result, the portfolio managers are focussing the Company's holdings towards generally lower risk bonds as a way to mitigate capital risk.

The Company uses repo financing, which the Board believes remains a flexible and relatively low-cost method of providing additional capital when appropriate. The level of gearing is carefully monitored by the Board which is fully cognisant of the need to carefully match risk and reward.

The repricing of high yield bonds to reflect the severe economic shock of Covid-19 led to attractive investment opportunities for the portfolio manager. The Company started the year with gross borrowings of 19% and that level was increased so that at the year end gross borrowings were 23%. Taking the Company's cash position into account, net borrowings were 22%, and average net borrowings for the year were 18.4% (2019: 17.5%). As at 24 November 2020, the latest practical date before publication, the level of borrowing is 25% (gross) and 22% (net).

Share Discount/Premium and Share Issuance

The Board monitors the price of the Company's shares in relation to their NAV and the premium/discount at which they trade. During the year the shares traded within the range of -28.4% (discount) at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic on 19 March 2020 to +5.1% (premium). Over the period, the discount averaged 2.2%. In order to satisfy market demand the Company issued 4,400,000 new shares at an average price of 74.84p (excluding costs) during the year to 30 September 2020. This enhanced the NAV by 0.08%.

At the Company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) your Directors will be seeking to renew the authority granted by shareholders at the last AGM to authorise the issue of up to 10% of the Company's issued share capital in order to provide additional flexibility to increase the size of the Company when the Board considers the circumstances to be appropriate. I would like to stress that when considering any issue of new shares, your Board is mindful that existing shareholders' interests are paramount and will always ensure that issues of new shares take place at an appropriate premium to the cum dividend NAV. In determining the appropriate premium, the Board will aim for a minimum premium of 3.0% before expenses.

Board Composition and Corporate Governance

Given the combination of Michael's departure from the Board, the impacts of Covid-19 and subsequent travel restrictions, the Board have deferred the hiring of a new Director until 2021. The Board has therefore requested that Clive Spears remain on the Board for a further year. He will retire at the Company's AGM in 2022. Following Michael's departure, Clive Spears has been appointed Chairman of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Third Party Service Providers

The Covid-19 global pandemic has made 2020 an unprecedented year. During this time when many organisations were required to alter staff working arrangements and close offices, the Board has frequently reviewed the efficiency and quality of work by its third party service providers and would like to record their appreciation for the seamless transitions that took place and the continued delivery of service to a high standard. In particular, the Board would like to thank the Portfolio Manager, Rhys Davies, for the excellent work that he has done during market turbulence to keep shareholders and the Board up to date with his investment approach.

AGM

This year, with many travel and meeting restrictions in place in a response to Covid-19, the Board has taken the decision to postpone the date of the AGM until later in 2021, as permitted by Jersey law. Shareholders will be notified as soon as possible and Invesco will provide details via the Company's website at www.invesco.co.uk/enhancedincome once the date is decided. A separate announcement will also be made to the market and Notice of Meeting sent to shareholders.

Outlook

In the weeks since the end of September the market's appetite for risk has continued to fluctuate, remaining sensitive both to news on the virus and on monetary and fiscal measures. While the Portfolio Manager has continued to add positions, the portfolio is cautiously positioned for a slow recovery that will leave many companies with weakened credit profiles. As additional lockdowns and social restrictions are announced this winter such an approach feels warranted. Looking ahead, the prolonged period of contraction and the permanent changes that the crisis has brought will make business models unsustainable and debt restructuring will be necessary. The twin obligations of avoiding these casualties and sustainable income generation will play a part in guiding future strategy. We remain confident in Invesco's ability to address these uncertainties with their normal rigour.

Kate Bolsover

Chairman

26 November 2020

PORTFOLIO MANAGERS' REPORT

Market background

The twelve months to the 30 September 2020 have been an extraordinary period both for society and financial markets. Both have been dominated by Covid-19.

High yield bond markets ended 2019 with their highest annual return since 2012. They then sold-off significantly during February and March 2020, as economies were shuttered in response to Covid-19. However, from late March financial markets have rebounded with European high yield delivering a sterling hedged total return in Q2 2020 of 11.35% - its best quarterly return since 2012. The catalyst for the change in sentiment was the extraordinary monetary and fiscal policy response to the virus from central banks and governments.

These measures included the US Federal Reserve directly purchasing corporate bonds. Unlike other central bank asset purchase schemes, the eligible securities for the US programme included bonds downgraded to high yield since the onset of the pandemic. The European Central Bank also extended its quantitative easing programme. For the first time European governments also agreed to a mutualisation of debt through a €750bn joint recovery fund. The fund includes €390bn of loans and €350bn of debt.

The rally continued until the end of August 2020. Then as autumn began, a resurgence of Covid-19 cases in Europe, as well as rising US political uncertainty, led to some consolidation in the high yield bond market.

Nonetheless, demand for high yield has remained very strong in the six months since March 2020. In response to this demand for yield, corporate bond issuance levels have soared as issuers have sought to build up cash surpluses and repair their balance sheets.

To put the move in credit spreads into some context, in March, at the height of concerns over Covid-19, European currency high yield credit spreads had widened to 854bps. This was their widest level since the sovereign debt crisis in 2012. By 30 September 2020, credit spreads had fallen back to a level of 485bps. It was a similar story in the US high yield market. There, spreads widened from 360bps at the start of 2020 to 1087bps in late March. They then fell back to 541bps by 30 September 2020.

Portfolio strategy

The Company entered the Covid-19 crisis on a relatively strong footing. The portfolio was cautiously positioned by the end of 2019, with increased levels of cash and reduced levels of leverage. This was a natural response to yields having fallen so much and our sober view on valuations.

The NAV of the Company ended September 2020 at 72.21p from 74.18p at 30 September 2019. In a period in which many companies have been forced to suspend dividend payments, the Company paid a total dividend of 5p over the period.

In March, high yield bonds repriced to reflect the severe economic shock that Covid-19 is inflicting. A lack of market liquidity exacerbated price moves and created some very attractive opportunities that we sought to exploit across both financial and non-financial issuers. To further capitalise on the investment opportunities available leverage was increased to 29% by the end of April 2020.

We were able to purchase bonds from good quality companies that had dramatically fallen in price, in some cases by over 20 or even 30 points. For example, the Company purchased bonds from Dutch cable operator, Ziggo, that had fallen 25 points below their February issue price.

As well as opportunities within the high yield market, we were able to add some higher yielding investment grade names to the portfolio as issuance re-started in that market. For example, BMW came to the market in April with a 5-year bond offering a coupon of 3.9%. This is more than some high yield issuers were paying to raise capital at the start of the year. Another investment grade name we added was Dell Technologies, which was offering 10-year and 7-year bonds with coupons of 6.2% and 6.1% respectively.

In the high yield market itself, bonds were added across many sectors and included new issues such as Ford. The US car manufacturer was downgraded by the rating agencies as a result of the disruption to production and sales due to Covid-19. It subsequently came to the market to shore up its balance sheet offering bonds with coupons of 8.5% and 9.625%, which we viewed as compelling.

Following purchases made during this period of market weakness, at a sector level the portfolio's largest exposure remains financials (both subordinated bank and subordinated insurance bonds). As at 30 September 2020, 29% of the portfolio is invested in this area of the market. Elsewhere, the portfolio's largest allocations are to telecoms, autos and food companies. We hope that shareholders are pleased with the Company's NAV performance through such turbulent markets.

Outlook

Markets have rallied significantly from the lows of March 2020. Whilst this year's volatility provided a fantastic opportunity to add future income to the portfolio, yields in the high yield market are once again heading lower, driven by the prospect of a prolonged period of low interest rates. Although we will continue to seek out attractive income opportunities, such an environment does create challenges for future income. Furthermore, there are undoubtedly difficult times ahead for many high yield companies and default rates are likely to increase. As we seek out appropriately priced income opportunities, we will continue to apply a thorough and comprehensive analysis of each issuer and we will maintain a diversified portfolio. We believe this approach has served shareholders well during 2020.

Rhys DaviesEdward Craven

26 November 2020

Portfolio Managers

Rhys Davies

Rhys Davies was named as the lead portfolio manager for the Company on 22 July 2020. He joined Invesco in 2002 and has 18 years' experience in fixed income markets.

He has been associated with the Company's portfolio for many years and was appointed portfolio co-manager in May 2016.

Edward Craven

Edward Craven is a senior credit analyst having been part of the Fixed Interest team for more than nine years. He has more than 17 years' financial services experience.

Investment Team update

On 31 August 2020 Senior Credit Analyst Edward Craven expanded his responsibilities to become Deputy Fund Manager of the Company. Although Paul Read and Paul Causer are no longer named managers of the Company, they remain Co-Heads of the Henley fixed interest team and continue to play an important part of the wider strategies adopted by the team, they also continue to manage a number of other funds directly.

Top Ten Investments

2020 2019 At At Fair Fair Value % of Value % of Issuer Issue £'000 Portfolio £'000 Portfolio Telecom Italia 5.25% 17 Mar 2055 2,112 2.2 1,999 2.3 5.303% 30 May 2024 1,255 1,313 Volkswagen Financial Services 4.25% 09 Oct 2025 (SNR) 1,244 - 3.875% FRN Perpetual 1,093 2.1 - - 3.5% FRN Perpetual 826 - Barclays 7.875% FRN Perpetual 1,734 1,806 6.375% FRN Perpetual 795 573 8% FRN Perpetual 408 2.0 555 2.5 2.75% FRN Perpetual 135 122 7.125% FRN Perpetual - 487 Vodafone Group 6.25% 03 Oct 2078 1,167 1,228 4.875% 03 Oct 2078 1,056 2.0 1,059 2.2 7% FRN 04 Apr 2079 667 681 1.5% Cnv 12 Mar 2022 167 251 Teva Pharmaceutical Finance 6.75% 01 Mar 2028 (SNR) 1,584 1,306 7.125% 31 Jan 2025 (SNR) 1,028 2.0 - 0.9 6% 31 Jan 2025 (SNR) 427 - Altice SFR 7.375% 01 May 2026 2,511 2,702 7.5% 15 May 2026 515 2.0 543 2.9 6.625% 15 Feb 2023 - 1,000 Lloyds Banking Group 7.5% FRN Perpetual 1,907 902 7.875% FRN Perpetual 458 1.9 - 0.7 7.625% FRN Perpetual 414 - 6.375% FRN Perpetual 144 147 NatWest 2.62788% FRN Perpetual 1,472 - 8.625% FRN Perpetual 823 383 8% Cnv FRN Perpetual 427 1.8 448 1.8 7.64% FRN Perpetual - 1,533 7.5% Cnv FRN Perpetual - 174 AT&T 4.65% 01 Jun 2044 (SNR) 2,645 1.7 2,626 1.8 Dell Technologies 6.1% 15 Jul 2027 (SNR) 1,829 1.7 - - 6.2% 15 Jul 2030 (SNR) 811 - 29,654 19.4 21,838 15.1

Business Review

Purpose, Business Model and Strategy

?The Company is a Jersey based, London listed investment company which at the year end had a portfolio of investments with a fair value in excess of £151 million. The Company's investment objective is shown alongside. The strategy the Board follows to achieve that objective is to set investment policy and risk guidelines, together with investment limits, and to monitor how they are applied. These are set out below and have been approved by shareholders.

The Company's purpose is to provide shareholders with a high level of income whilst seeking to maximise total return by investing in a diversified portfolio of high yielding corporate and government bonds. The business model the Company has adopted to achieve its objective has been to contract the services of:

- Invesco Fund Managers Limited (the 'Manager') to manage the portfolio in accordance with the Board's strategy; and

- JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited ('JTC') to provide company secretarial and general administration services.

All administrative support is provided by third parties. In addition to the management and administrative functions of the Manager and JTC, the Company has contractual arrangements with Link Market Services (Jersey) Limited to act as Registrar and The Bank of New York Mellon (International) Limited (BNYMIL) as Depositary and Custodian.

The Board maintains oversight of the Company's service providers, and monitors them on a formal and regular basis. On 22 July 2020, Rhys Davies was named as lead portfolio manager and Edward Craven appointed as deputy portfolio manager. Paul Read and Paul Causer have stepped back as co-fund managers but continue to provide support along with the wider fixed interest team.

For the purposes of the Alternative Investment Fund Managers Directive, the Company is an alternative investment fund.

Investment Policy

The Company's Investment Policy comprises its investment objective, investment policy and risk and investment limits and is designed so as to provide shareholders with information on the policies that the Company will follow relating to asset allocation, risk diversification and gearing, including maximum exposures.

The Manager monitors the investment portfolio on an ongoing basis to ensure adherence to the Company's Investment Policy.

Investment Objective

The Company's principal objective is to provide shareholders with a high level of income whilst seeking to maximise total return through investing in a diversified portfolio of high yielding corporate and government bonds. The Company may also invest in equities and other instruments that the Manager considers appropriate.

The Company seeks to balance the attraction of high yield securities with the need for protection of capital and to manage volatility. The Company generally employs gearing in its Investment Policy.

Investment Policy and Risk

The investment portfolio is constructed in order to gain exposure to attractive ideas within the investment parameters of the investment portfolio and to express the Company's views on fixed interest markets. The investment process comprises three key elements which drive portfolio construction - macroeconomic analysis, credit analysis and value assessment. The Manager aims to control stock-specific risk by ensuring that the investment portfolio is appropriately diversified. In-depth, continual analysis of the fundamentals of all holdings gives the Manager an understanding of the financial risks associated with any particular stock.

The Company may enter into derivative transactions (including, but not limited to, options, futures, and contracts for difference, credit derivatives and interest rate swaps) periodically for the purposes of efficient portfolio management. Derivative transactions may only be entered into if they are compatible with the Company's Investment Policy and fall within the limits determined by the Board from time to time. The Company will not enter into derivative transactions for speculative purposes.

Efficient portfolio management may include the reduction of risk, reduction of cost and the enhancement of capital or income, including transactions designed to hedge all or part of the investment portfolio, to replicate or gain synthetic exposure to a particular investment position where this can be done more effectively or efficiently through the use of derivatives than through investment in physical securities, or to transfer risk or obtain protection from a particular type of risk which might attach to portfolio investments.

The Company may enter into a derivative transaction provided the maximum exposure (including any initial outlay in respect of the transaction) to which the Company is committed by virtue of the transaction, when aggregated with all other outstanding derivative positions, is covered by the Company's net assets.

The Manager may invest in money market instruments and currencies.

The Company may borrow for investment purposes and principally does so using repo agreements. Under the repo financing, the Company sells fixed interest securities held by it to a counterparty for consideration that is less than such assets' market value and agrees to repurchase on a fixed date the same assets for a fixed price above the consideration received by it on the sale. The difference in these two amounts equates to the cost (effectively interest) of the repo financing.

Investment Limits

The Board has prescribed limits on the Investment Policy, among which are the following:

- investments in equities are restricted to no more than 20% of the Company's investment portfolio;

- no single investment (bond or equity) may exceed 10% of gross assets;

- no more than 5% of gross assets may be exposed to unquoted investments;

- no more than 15% of the Company's gross assets will be invested in other investment companies (including investment trusts); and

- repo financing and other borrowings may be used to raise the exposure to bonds and equities. Net borrowings (comprising aggregate borrowings less cash) may not, at the time of drawdown, exceed 50% of shareholders' funds (as determined under the Company's normal accounting policies).

For the purpose of the investment limits, excluding the borrowing limit, gross assets is defined as the investment portfolio plus cash and the limits are measured at the time of investment.

Gearing Policy

Under the Company's Investment Policy, borrowings may be used to raise exposure to bonds and equities and net borrowings may not exceed 50% of shareholders' funds. Gearing levels will change from time-to-time in accordance with the Board and the Manager's assessment of risk and reward.

From time-to-time, the Company arranges facilities for repo financing with counterparties. The Company manages counterparty exposure to ensure that under normal circumstances its exposure to the creditworthiness or solvency of any one counterparty does not exceed 20% of its gross assets. The Company's exposure to any one counterparty is calculated for these purposes as the difference between the aggregate amount owed by that counterparty to the Company less the aggregate amount owed by the Company to that counterparty.

The effective cost of the repo financing is allocated over the period to repurchase at a constant rate and is charged 50% to revenue and 50% to capital. Each repo financing arrangement typically has a fixed life of between one and six months. The short-term nature of the repo financing means that the effective cost of the Company's borrowings will fluctuate from time to time in accordance with the market rates of repo financing (which are closely related to interest rates).

Performance and Key Performance Indicators

The Board reviews performance by reference to a number of Key Performance Indicators which include the following:

• portfolio performance;

• net asset value (NAV);

• share price;

• premium/discount;

• dividends; and

• ongoing charges.

The Company's focus has been on absolute returns. The portfolio performance of the Company is commented on in both the Chairman's Statement on pages 7 and 8 and, in more detail, in the Portfolio Managers' Report on page 9. These also set out the NAV per share and share price total return performance for the year, with the NAV per share increasing 4.6% (2019: 8.9%) and the share price decreasing 6.0% (2019: increasing 6.7%). For a longer term view, the graph on the bottom of page 5 shows the movements in these for the ten years ended 30 September 2020.

The Board monitors the price of the Company's shares in relation to their NAV and the share price premium/discount to NAV at which they trade. Over the year the shares have traded at a discount/premium within the range, discount 28.4% to premium 5.1%, and ended the year at a discount of 9.0%. The graph below shows the premium/discount throughout the year.

The Board and Manager closely monitor movements in the Company's ordinary share price and dealings in the Company's ordinary shares. The Board seeks approvals from shareholders every year to allow for the issue of new ordinary shares and the buy back of ordinary shares (for cancellation or to be held as treasury shares). This may assist in the management of any premium or discount at which the Company's shares may trade, although the primary reason for buying back ordinary shares is to enhance investor value.

Any issues of new ordinary shares will be at a price above NAV per share so the interests of existing shareholders are not diluted and where the Board considers it is in shareholders' interests to do so.

Any buy back of shares will be made within guidelines established from time to time by the Board and the making and timing of any buy backs will be at the absolute discretion of the Board. Buy backs will only be made where the Directors consider it to be in the interests of shareholders as a whole, taking into consideration the working capital and cashflow requirements of the Company.

Dividends are a key component of the total return to shareholders, and the level of potential dividend payable and income from the portfolio is reviewed at every board meeting. The Company has paid 5p each year in respect of the ten financial years to 30 September 2020. The Company will only pay dividends in respect of a year to the extent that it has accumulated revenue reserves available for that purpose.

The expenses of managing the Company are carefully monitored by the Board at every meeting. It is the intention of the Board to minimise the ongoing charges which provide a guide to the effect on performance of all annual operating costs of the Company. The ongoing charges figure for the past year was 1.05% which compares with 1.04% for the previous year, excluding borrowing costs.

Financial Position

As at 30 September 2020, the Company's net assets were £126 million (2019: £126 million). These comprised a portfolio of predominantly corporate bonds. Due to the realisable nature of the majority of the Company's assets, cash flow does not have the same significance as for an industrial or commercial company. The Company's principal cash flows arise from the purchases and sales of investments, repo financing, proceeds from the issue of shares and the income from investments against which must be set the costs of borrowing and management expenses.

As explained previously, the ordinary shares are geared by borrowings, principally in the form of repo financing. As at 30 September 2020, net borrowing was 22% (2019: 15%).

Future Trends

Details of the main trends and factors likely to affect the future development, performance and position of the Company's business can be found in the Portfolio Managers' Report on page 9. Further details as to the risks affecting the Company are set out in the next section.

Principal Risks and Uncertainties

The Audit Committee regularly undertakes a robust assessment of the principal risks facing the Company, on the Board's behalf. As part of this process, new and emerging risks are considered. These are not currently principal risks for the Company, but may have the potential to be in the future.

Investment Policy (incorporating the Investment Objective) Risk: There is no guarantee that the Company's investment objective will be achieved or provide the returns sought by shareholders.

Mitigation: The Board monitors the performance of the Company and has established guidelines to ensure that the investment policy that has been approved is pursued by the Manager.

Market Risk: The majority of the Company's investments are traded on the major securities markets. The principal risk for investors in the Company is of a significant fall in the markets and/or a prolonged period of decline in the markets relative to other forms of investment. The value of investments held within the investment portfolio is influenced by many factors including the general health of the world economy, interest rates, inflation, government policies, industry conditions, political and diplomatic events, tax laws, competition, environmental laws and by changing investor demand. The extreme volatility experienced in March 2020 from the market reaction to the Covid-19 global pandemic has had an effect on the Company's portfolio and the discount to net asset value at which the shares trade.

Mitigation: The Portfolio Managers' Report summarises particular macro economic factors affecting performance during the year and the portfolio managers' views on those most relevant to the outlook for the portfolio. The Manager strives to maximise the total return within certain risk parameters from the investments held, but these investments are influenced by market conditions and the Board acknowledges the external influences on investment portfolio performance.

Investment Risk: The investment process employed by the Manager is set out in the first paragraph under Investment Policy and Risk on page 11. Investment portfolio performance is dependent on the performance of high yield corporate bonds. These stocks are particularly influenced by prevailing interest rates, government monetary policy and by demand for income.

The Company is likely, from time-to-time, to maintain a more concentrated investment portfolio (both in terms of individual holdings and in terms of its exposure to particular industries) than those of many other investment funds. Accordingly, shareholders should be aware that the investment portfolio potentially carries a higher level of risk than a more diversified investment portfolio.

The Company is permitted from time-to-time to invest in other listed investment companies (including investment trusts) subject to a limit on such investment of 15% of its gross assets. As a consequence of these investments, the Company may itself be indirectly exposed to gearing through the borrowings of these other investment companies. The Company is not currently invested in any listed investment companies (including investment trusts).

Mitigation: The Manager strives to maximise within its mandate both capital growth and high income from the investment portfolio. The inherent risk of investment is that the stocks selected for the portfolio do not perform.

The Board also considers reports from the Manager which includes VaR, portfolio contribution and performance attribution reports, at each Board meeting.

The Portfolio Manager's Report sets out the portfolio's strategy and results for the year, as well as their outlook. The performance of the Manager is carefully monitored both during the year and post year end by the Board. The continuation of the Manager's mandate is reviewed each year and investment performance is a principal consideration in this review.

The Manager is expected to operate within the investment limits as set out on page 12.

Past performance of the Company is not necessarily indicative of future performance.

Foreign Exchange Risk: The movement of exchange rates may have an unfavourable or favourable impact on returns as the Company holds non-sterling denominated investments and cash.

Mitigation: This risk is partially mitigated by the use of non-sterling denominated repo financing and the use of forward currency contracts. The foreign currency exposure of the Company is monitored by the Manager on a daily basis and formally at Board meetings.

Shares Price and Dividends Risk: The market value of the ordinary shares of the Company will be affected by a number of factors, including the dividend yield from time-to-time of the ordinary shares, prevailing interest rates and supply and demand for those ordinary shares, along with wider economic factors. The market value of, and the income derived from, the Company's ordinary shares can fluctuate and may go down as well as up.

While it is the intention of Directors to pay dividends to shareholders on a quarterly basis, the ability to do so will largely depend on the amount of income the Company receives on its investments, the timing of such receipts and its costs including the repo financing. Any reduction in income receivable by the Company, or increase in the costs, will lead to a reduction in earnings per share and therefore in the Company's ability to pay dividends. Accordingly, the amount of dividends payable by the Company may fluctuate.

The market value of the ordinary shares may not always reflect the NAV per ordinary share.

Mitigation: The Directors seek powers to issue and buy back the Company's shares each year, which can be used to help manage the level of discount or premium. Both the Board and the Manager monitor the share price and level of discount/premium on a regular basis, as well as formally at Board meetings.

The Board monitors the level of net revenue available for distribution at each Board meeting and prior to the declaration of each dividend. The Company will only pay dividends in respect of a year to the extent that it has accumulated revenue reserves available for that purpose.

Gearing Returns Using Borrowings Risk: Borrowing levels may change from time to time in accordance with the Manager's assessment of risk and reward. As a consequence, any reduction in the value of the Company's investments may lead to a correspondingly greater percentage reduction in its NAV (which is likely to adversely affect the Company's share price). Any reduction in the number of ordinary shares in issue (for example, as a result of buy backs) will, in the absence of a corresponding reduction in borrowings, result in an increase in the Company's gearing.

There is no guarantee that it will be possible to re-finance the repo financing arrangements or any other borrowings on their maturity either at all or on terms that are acceptable to the Company. If it were not possible to roll over any repo financing, the amounts then owing by the Company under the repo financing arrangement would become payable to the counterparty. Also, although the repo financing requires the counterparties to sell the assets to the Company on the repurchase date at a fixed price, if a counterparty failed to do so the Company would be left with a contractual claim against the defaulting counterparty and there is no guarantee the Company would be able to recover all or any of the value of the assets from that counterparty. In adverse market conditions, the risks of counterparty default may be greater than at other times.

If one or more of the counterparties with which the Company enters into repo financing decided to stop accepting non-investment grade bonds as collateral for repo financing or decided otherwise to restrict the repo financing currently provided to the Company then the Company may be unable, or it may be impracticable, to continue utilising repo financing and/or to replace its current repo financing as it expires. In certain circumstances, such as a material increase in the margins payable on repo financing, it may be uneconomical for the Company to continue utilising repo financing. The counterparties may force closure of the repo financing positions in which case the Company may be forced to repay the repo financing at short notice and the Company may be forced to sell assets at short notice to repay that debt and may not be able to realise the expected market value of those assets.

A lack of liquidity in corporate bonds may make it difficult for the Company to sell those bonds at or near their purported value. This may particularly be the case if the Company is forced to sell assets quickly, for example, to repay any repo financing that becomes unexpectedly repayable or which it is not possible to rollover or in the event of a liquidation of the Company. A lack of liquidity in corporate bonds may also make it difficult or impossible to rebalance the Company's investment portfolio as and when it believes it would be advantageous to do so.

Mitigation: Net borrowing may not exceed 50% of shareholders' funds and this is monitored on a daily basis by the Manager. The Company currently has arranged facilities for repo financing with four counterparties. All borrowings, including repo financing, are actively managed by the Manager and monitored by the Board.

The portfolio managers monitor daily both the ratings and liquidity of the bond portfolio in relation to the Company's known repo financing requirements, and the Board receives regular reports which it reviews throughout the year.

High Yield Corporate Bonds Risk: Corporate bonds are subject to credit, liquidity, duration and interest rate risks. Adverse changes in the financial position of an issuer of corporate bonds or in general economic conditions may impair the ability of the issuer to make payments of principal and interest or may cause the liquidation or insolvency of an issuer.

The majority of the Company's investment portfolio at the year end consists of non-investment grade securities. To the extent that the Company invests in non-investment grade securities, the Company may realise a higher current yield than the yield offered by investment grade securities, but investment in such securities involves a greater volatility of price and a greater risk of default by the issuers of such securities with consequent loss of interest payment and principal. Non-investment grade securities are likely to have greater uncertainties of risk exposure to adverse conditions and will be speculative with respect to an issuer's capacity to meet interest payments and repay principal in accordance with its obligations.

A lack of liquidity in corporate bonds may make it difficult for the Company to sell those bonds at or near their purported value. This may particularly be the case if the Company is forced to sell assets quickly, for example, to repay any repo financing that becomes unexpectedly repayable or which it is not possible to rollover or in the event of a liquidation of the Company. A lack of liquidity in corporate bonds may also make it difficult or impossible to rebalance the Company's investment portfolio as and when it believes it would be advantageous to do so.

Mitigation: To mitigate these risks, the portfolio managers monitor daily both the ratings and liquidity of the bond portfolio in relation to the Company's known repo financing requirements, and the Board regularly receives reports which it reviews throughout the year.

Derivatives Risk: The Company may enter into derivative transactions for the purposes of efficient portfolio management ('EPM'), as set out in the investment policy. The Company may also hedge against exposure to changes in currency rates to the extent that repo financing has not offset such exposure.

Derivative instruments can be highly volatile and expose investors to a higher risk of loss. Derivatives enable a higher degree of leverage than might be acquired in respect of a direct investment in the underlying asset. As a result, relatively small fluctuations in the value of the underlying asset or the subject of the derivative may result in a substantial fluctuation in the value of the derivative, either up or down. Daily limits on price fluctuations and position limits on exchanges may prevent prompt liquidation of positions resulting in potentially greater losses.

Where derivatives are used for hedging, there is a risk that the returns on the derivative do not exactly correlate to the returns on the underlying investment, obligation or market sector being hedged against. If there is an imperfect correlation, the Company may be exposed to greater loss than if the derivative had not been entered into.

Trading in derivatives markets may be unregulated or subject to less regulation than other markets.

Mitigation: The Manager has systems in place to monitor derivative levels on a daily basis. These also ensure exposure levels are in accordance with EPM and investment limits.

Reliance on External Service Providers Risk: The Company has no employees and the Directors have all been appointed on a non-executive basis. The Company is reliant upon the performance of third party service providers (TPPs) for its executive function. Operational capability relies upon the ability of its TPPs to continue working throughout the disruption caused by a major event such as the Covid-19 global pandemic.

The Company's most significant contract is with the Manager, to whom the responsibility for the Company's portfolio is delegated. The Company has other contractual arrangements with third parties to act as Company Secretary, Registrar, Depositary and Broker.

Failure by any service provider to carry out its obligations to the Company in accordance with the terms of its appointment could have a materially detrimental impact on the operation of the Company and could affect the ability of the Company to pursue successfully its investment policy and expose the Company to reputational risk.

The Manager may be exposed to the risk that litigation, misconduct, operational failures, negative publicity and press speculation, whether or not it is valid, will harm its reputation. Any damage to the reputation of the Manager could result in counterparties and third parties being unwilling to deal with the Manager and by extension the Company. This could have an adverse impact on the ability of the Company to pursue its investment policy.

Mitigation: The Manager's business continuity plans are reviewed on an ongoing basis and the Directors are satisfied that the Manager has in place robust plans and infrastructure to minimise the impact on its operations.

As the Covid-19 global pandemic continues, the Manager has mandated work from home arrangements and implemented split team working for those whose work is deemed necessary to be carried out on business premises. Any meetings are held virtually or via conference calls. Other similar working arrangements are in place for the Company's TPPs.

The Board receives regular updates from the Board and TPPs on business continuity processes. The Company has limited exposure to cyber risk. However, the Company's operations or reputation could be affected if any of its service providers suffered a major cyber security breach. The Board monitors the preparedness of its service providers in this regard and is satisfied that the risk is given due priority.

The Board seeks to manage these risks, and others, in a number of ways:

• The Manager monitors the performance of all third party providers in relation to agreed service standards on a regular basis, and any issues and concerns would be dealt with promptly and reported to the Board. The Manager formally reviews the performance of all third party providers and reports to the Board on an annual basis.

• The Board monitors the performance of the Manager at every board meeting and otherwise as appropriate. The Board has the power to replace the Manager and reviews the management contract formally once a year

• The day-to-day management of the portfolio is the responsibility of Rhys Davies. On 22 July 2020, Rhys Davies was named as lead portfolio manager and Edward Craven appointed as deputy portfolio manager. Mr Davies joined Invesco in 2002 and has 18? years' experience in fixed income markets. He has been associated with the Company's portfolio for many years. Edward Craven is a senior credit analyst having been part of the Fixed Interest team for more than nine years. He has more than 17 years' financial services experience. Paul Read and Paul Causer have stepped back as co-fund managers but continue to provide support along with the wider fixed interest team. The Board has adopted guidelines within which the portfolio managers are permitted wide discretion. Any proposed variation outside these guidelines is referred to the Board and the guidelines themselves are reviewed at every board meeting.

• The risk that any one of the portfolio managers might be incapacitated or otherwise unavailable is mitigated by the fact that they work closely with each other and they also work within the wider Invesco Fixed Interest team.

Regulatory Risk: The Company is subject to various laws and regulations by virtue of its status as a Company registered under the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991, under Alternative Investment Fund Regulations and Collective Investment Funds (Jersey) Law 1998, and as an investment company and its listing on the London Stock Exchange.

A serious breach of regulatory rules may lead to suspension from the London Stock Exchange or a qualified Audit Report. Other control failures, either by the Manager or any other of the Company's service providers, may result in operational or reputational problems, erroneous disclosures or loss of assets through fraud, as well as breaches of regulations.

Any changes in the Company's tax status or in taxation legislation or accounting practice could affect the value of investments held by the Company, affect the Company's ability to provide returns to shareholders or alter the post-tax returns to shareholders.

Mitigation: The Manager reviews compliance with regulatory requirements on a regular basis. All transactions, income and expenditure are reported to the Board. The Board regularly considers all risks, the measures in place to control them and the possibility of any other risks that could arise. The Board ensures that satisfactory assurances are received from service providers. The Manager's compliance and internal audit officers produce regular reports for review by the Company's Audit Committee.

Additionally, the Depositary monitors stock, cash, borrowings and investment restrictions throughout the year. The Depositary reports formally once a year and also has access to the Company Chairman and the Audit Committee Chairman if needed during the year.

Viability Statement

An investment company, such as this Company, is a collective investment vehicle rather than a commercial business venture and is designed and managed for long term investment. Long term for this purpose is considered to be at least three years and so the Directors have assessed the Company's viability over that period. However, the life of the Company is not intended to be limited to that or any other period.

The main risk to the Company's continuation is shareholder dissatisfaction through failure to meet the Company's investment objective, through poor investment performance or the investment policy not being appropriate in prevailing market conditions. The Board actively reviews the Company's performance against its investment objective and policy as well as reviewing the Company's objective to ensure that this continues to meet shareholder requirements especially during the Covid-19 global pandemic this year. Performance has been strong for many years and through different, and difficult, market cycles as shown by the ten year total return performance graph on page 5, and the stable level of dividend paid by the Company over the last ten years, also as set out on page 5. Throughout these times there has been no change in Manager and the five-yearly continuation vote in 2019 was passed with 99.9% of voting shareholders in favour. The next continuation vote is due in 2024.

Other principal risks arise from the make-up of the portfolio, especially as it contains a high level of non-investment grade (or so-called 'junk') bonds which may have a higher risk of default, and the use of gearing to enhance returns. The Portfolio Managers constantly monitor the portfolio and its ratings, a bond rating analysis of which is shown on pages 6 and 22. Even though a majority of the portfolio is formally ranked as non-investment grade, the portfolio remains defensively positioned. The Portfolio Manager's Report on page 9 sets out the current portfolio strategy, with exposure positioned towards higher quality issuers where risk of default is considered low, and who have high levels of liquidity. The Company's investment limits permit borrowings of up to 50% of shareholders' funds. At this level, borrowings are twice covered. At the year end, net gearing as a result of borrowings was 22% and thus four and half times covered.

Based on the above analysis of the Company's current position and prospects, the Directors confirm that they have a reasonable expectation that the Company will be able to continue in operation and meet its liabilities as they fall due over the three-year period of their assessment.

Board's Duty to Promote the Success of the Company

The Directors have a duty to promote the success of the Company. The AIC Code of Corporate Governance, codifies this duty and also widens the responsibility to incorporate the consideration of wider relationships that are necessary for the Company's sustainability. As a UK listed Company it is necessary for the Company to report against this UK statutory duty (Section 172). This is not an obligation under Jersey Law.

In fulfilling these duties, and in accordance with the Company's nature as an investment company with no employees and no customers in the traditional sense, the Board's principal concern has been, and continues to be, the interests of the Company's shareholders taken as a whole. Notwithstanding this, the Board has a responsible governance culture and also has due regard for broader matters so far as they apply. In particular, the Board engages with the Manager at every Board meeting, reviews the Company's relationships with the other service providers, such as the Registrar, Depositary and Custodian, at least annually. At every Board meeting the Directors receive an investor relations update from the Manager, which details any significant changes in the Company's shareholder register, shareholder feedback, as well as notifications of any publications or press articles.

Environment, Social and Governance considerations are dealt with in a separate section below.

Shareholder relations are given a high priority by the Board. The prime medium by which the Company communicates with shareholders is through the annual and half-yearly financial reports, which aim to provide shareholders with a full understanding of the Company's activities and its results. This information is supplemented by the publication of monthly factsheets and the NAV of the Company's ordinary shares, which is published daily via the London Stock Exchange and on the Company's section of the current Manager's website at www.invesco.co.uk/enhancedincome.

Shareholders normally have the opportunity to communicate directly with the Directors at the AGM. The forthcoming AGM has been postponed and will be held at a later date in 2021. The details will be communicated to shareholders. Shareholders wishing to lodge questions in advance of the AGM are invited to do so, either on the reverse of the proxy card, via the current Manager's website (www.invesco.co.uk/enhancedincome) or in writing to the Company Secretary at the address given on page 63, stating name and postal address. At other times the Company responds to queries from shareholders on a range of issues.

There is a clear channel of communication between the Board and the Company's shareholders via the Company Secretary. The Company Secretary has no express authority to respond to enquiries addressed to the Board and all such communication, other than junk mail, is redirected to the Chairman as appropriate.

There is a regular dialogue with individual major shareholders to discuss aspects of investment performance, governance and strategy and to listen to shareholder views in order to develop a balanced understanding of their issues and concerns.

Shareholders can visit the Company's section of the current Manager's website (www.invesco.co.uk/enhancedincome) in order to access copies of annual and half-yearly financial reports, pre-investment information, key information document (KID), shareholder circulars, factsheets, Stock Exchange announcements, schedule of matters reserved for the Board, terms of reference of Board Committees, Directors' letters of appointment, the Company's share price and proxy voting results.

Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) Matters

As an investment company with no employees, property or activities outside investment, environmental policy has limited direct application. A greenhouse gas emissions statement is included in the Directors' Report on page 30. In relation to the portfolio, the Company has, for the time being, delegated the management of the Company's investments to the current Manager, who has an ESG Guiding Framework which sets out a number of principles that are intended to be considered in the context of its responsibility to manage investments in the financial interests of shareholders.

The Manager is committed to being a responsible investor and applies, and is a signatory to, the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment, which demonstrates its extensive efforts in terms of ESG integration, active ownership, investor collaboration and transparency. The Manager is also a signatory to the FRC Stewardship Code 2020, which seeks to improve the quality of engagement between institutional investors and companies to help improve long-term returns to shareholders and the efficient exercise of governance responsibilities.

The Manager's investment team incorporates ESG considerations in its investment process as part of the evaluation of new opportunities, with identified ESG concerns feeding into the final investment decision and assessment of relative value. The Portfolio Managers make their own conclusions about the ESG characteristics of each investment held and about the overall ESG characteristics of the portfolio, although third party ESG ratings may inform their view. Additionally, the Manager's ESG team provides ESG monitoring.

Regarding stewardship, the Board considers that the Company has a responsibility as an investor towards ensuring that high standards of corporate governance are maintained in the companies in which it invests. To achieve this, the Board does not seek to intervene in daily management decisions, but aims to support high standards of governance and, where necessary, will take the initiative to ensure those standards are met.

The Company's stewardship functions have been delegated to the Manager. The current Manager has adopted a clear and considered policy towards its responsibility as an investor on behalf of the Company. As part of this policy, the Manager takes steps to satisfy itself about the extent to which the companies in which it invests look after shareholders' value and comply with local recommendations and practices, such as the UK Corporate Governance Code. A copy of the current Manager's Stewardship Policy, which is updated annually, can be found at www.invesco.co.uk.

Board Diversity

The Board takes into account many factors, including the balance of skills, knowledge, diversity (including gender) and experience, amongst other factors when reviewing its composition and appointing new directors. The Board has considered the recommendations of the Davies and Hampton-Alexander review as well as the Parker review, but does not consider it appropriate to establish targets or quotas in this regard. The Board comprises four non-executive directors, two male and two female, thereby constituting 50% female representation. There are no set targets in respect of diversity, including gender. However, diversity forms part of both the Nominations and Remuneration Committee and main Board's deliberations when considering new appointments. The Company's success depends on suitably qualified candidates who are willing, and have the time, to be a director of the Company. Summary biographical details of the Directors are set out on page 25. The Company has no employees.

Modern Slavery Act 2015

The Company is an investment vehicle and does not provide goods or services in the normal course of business, or have customers. Accordingly, the Directors consider that the Company is not required to make any slavery or human trafficking statement under the Modern Slavery Act 2015.

Approved by the Board of Directors on 26 November 2020.

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Company Secretary

INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO

AT 30 SEPTEMBER 2020

All investments are fixed interest bonds unless otherwise stated; floating rates notes are depicted by FRN.

The definitions of the Moody/Standard & Poor's ratings below are set out on page 66.

Bonds and Equity Investments

Fair Value % of Issuer Issue Rating(1) £'000 Portfolio Euro Banco BPM 5% FRN 14 Sep 2030 B1/NR/B 1,368 1.5 8.75% FRN Perpetual B3/NR/B 875 Telecom Italia 5.25% 17 Mar 2055 Ba1/BB+/BB 2,112 1.4 Achmea 6% 04 Apr 2043 NR/BBB-/BBB 2,010 1.3 Banco Santander 6.25% FRN Perpetual Ba1/NR/BB 1,809 1.3 4.375% FRN Perpetual Ba1/NR/BB 164 Volkswagen Financial Services 3.875% FRN Perpetual Baa2/BBB-/BBB 1,093 1.2 3.5% FRN Perpetual Baa2/BBB-/BBB 826 Codere Finance 6.75% 01 Nov 2021 (SNR) Caa3/CC/CCC 786 0.9 12.75% 30 Sep 2023 (SNR) B3/CCC-/CCC 670 Burger King France 8% 15 Dec 2022 (SNR) NR/CCC/CCC 722 FRN 01 May 2023 B3/B-/B 459 0.9 6% 01 May 2024 (SNR) B3/B-/B 213 Banco BVA 6% FRN Perpetual Ba2/NR/BB 1,280 0.8 Permanent TSB 8.625% FRN Perpetual NR/NR/NR 1,197 0.8 La Financière ATALIAN 4% 15 May 2024 (SNR) Caa2/B/CCC 1,147 0.8 Commerzbank 6.125% FRN Perpetual Ba2/BB-/BB 884 0.7 4% FRN 05 Dec 2030 Baa3/BB+/BB 186 IM Group 6.625% 01 Mar 2025 B3/B-/B 1,030 0.7 Frigoglass Finance 6.875% 12 Feb 2025 B3/B-/B 1,026 0.7 Loxam SAS 5.75% 15 Jul 2027 NR/CCC+/CCC 523 0.6 3.75% 15 Jul 2026 (SNR) NR/B/B 484 Picard FRN 30 Nov 2023 B3/B/B 880 0.6 Tereos Finance 4.125% 16 Jun 2023 (SNR) NR/B+/B 837 0.6 Intesa Sanpaolo 7% Perpetual Ba3/BB-/BB 825 0.5 Banca Monte Dei Paschi - Siena 8% FRN 22 Jan 2030 Caa1/NR/CCC 455 0.5 10.5% 23 Jul 2029 (SUB) Caa1/NR/CCC 368 Banco Sabadell 6.5% FRN Perpetual B2/NR/B 810 0.5 HEMA 6.25% FRN 15 Jul 2022 (SNR) Caa3/CC/CC 805 0.5 Banco Comercial Portugues 9.25% 30 Apr 2067 B2/CCC+/B 797 0.5 Deutsche Bank 5.625% FRN 19 May 2031 Ba2/BB+/BB 777 0.5 DKT Finance 7% 17 Jun 2023 (SNR) Caa1/CCC+/CCC 766 0.5 Ziggo Bond Finance 3.375% 28 Feb 2030 (SNR) B3/B-/B 733 0.5 IQVIA 3.25% 15 Mar 2025 (SNR) Ba3/BB/BB 730 0.5 Bank Of Ireland 7.5% FRN Perpetual Ba2/B/B 729 0.5 El Corte Inglés 3.625% 15 Mar 2024 (SNR) NR/NR/NR 689 0.5 INEOS Group 5.375% 01 Aug 2024 (SNR) B2/B+/B 497 0.4 2.875% 01 May 2026 (SNR) Ba2/BB+/BB 174 CNP Assurances FRN Perpetual NR/NR/NR 644 0.4 Virgin Money 2.875% FRN Perpetual Baa3/BBB-/BBB 629 0.4 Gamma 6.25 % 15 Jul 2025 B1/B/B 603 0.4 Aegon 5.625% FRN Perpetual Baa3/BBB-/BBB 590 0.4 PrestigeBidCo 6.25% 15 Dec 2023 (SNR) B2/B/B 552 0.4 National Bank Of Greece 8.25% FRN 18 Jul 2029 Caa2/CCC/CCC 549 0.4 Crystal Almond 4.25% 15 Oct 2024 (SNR) NR/B/B 543 0.4 Yew Grove REIT Common stock NR/NR/NR 534 0.4 Platin 5.375% 15 Jun 2023 (SNR) B3/B/B 512 0.3 Crown European Holdings 2.875% 01 Feb 2026 (SNR) Ba2/BB+/BB 488 0.3 VMED O2 3.25% 31 Jan 2031 (SNR) Ba3/BB-/BB 484 0.3 Motion Finco 7% 15 May 2025 (SNR) B1/CCC+/CCC 434 0.3 UniCredit International Bank 3.875% FRN Perpetual Ba3/NR/B 430 0.3 Faurecia 3.75% 15 Jun 2028 (SNR) Ba2/BB/BB 429 0.3 Teva Pharmaceutical Finance 6% 31 Jan 2025 (SNR) NR/BB-/BB 427 0.3 EDP - Energias de Portugal 4.496% 30 Apr 2079 Ba2/BB/BB 392 0.3 Plantronics 4.625% 05 Jan 2026 (SNR) B2/B/B 377 0.3 IHO Verwaltungs 3.625% 15 May 2025 (SNR) Ba2/BB-/BB 363 0.2 Trafigura 7.5% FRN Perpetual (SUB) NR/NR/NR 362 0.2 Ford Motor Credit FRN 14 May 2021 Ba2/BB+/BB 355 0.2 BNP Paribas Cnv FRN Perpetual Baa3/BB+/BBB 324 0.2 Motion Bondco 4.5% 15 Nov 2027 (SNR) Caa1/CCC-/CCC 308 0.2 Volvo 2.5% 07 Oct 2027 (SNR) NR/NR/NR 275 0.2 Bayer AG 3.125% FRN 12 Nov 2079 (SUB) Baa3/BB+/BBB 274 0.2 Parts Europe 6.5% 16 Jul 2025 Caa1/B-/CCC 271 0.2 Aviva 6.125% FRN 05 Jul 2043 A3/BBB+/BBB 246 0.2 Odyssey Europe 8% 15 May 2023 (SNR) Caa1/CCC+/CCC 241 0.2 Synthomer 3.875% 01 Jul 2025 (SNR) Ba2/BB/BB 233 0.2 ASR Nederland 4.625% Cnv FRN Perpetual NR/BB+/BB 186 0.1 Lloyds Banking Group 6.375% FRN Perpetual Baa3/BB-/BBB 144 0.0 43,935 28.9 Sterling Barclays 7.875% FRN Perpetual Ba2/B+/BB 1,734 1.6 6.375% FRN Perpetual Ba2/B+/BB 795 NGG Finance 5.625% FRN 18 Jun 2073 Baa3/BBB/BBB 2,478 1.6 NWEN Finance 5.875% 21 Jun 2021 (SNR) NR/BB+/BB 2,400 1.6 Arqiva Broadcast Finance 6.75% 30 Sep 2023 B1/NR/B 2,163 1.4 Premier Foods Finance 6.25% 15 Oct 2023 B1/B/B 1,750 1.4 FRN 15 Jul 2022 (SNR) B1/B/B 365 Eléctricité De France 6% Perpetual Baa3/BB-/BBB 1,399 1.4 5.875% Perpetual Baa3/BB-/BBB 643 Virgin Money 8.75% FRN Perpetual Ba2/B/BB 1,881 1.2 Co-Operative Bank 9.5% FRN 25 Apr 2029 NR/NR/NR 1,373 1.2 5.125% 17 May 2024 (SNR) NR/BB/BB 481 Aviva 6.125% Perpetual A3/BBB+/BBB 1,612 1.1 Pension Insurance 7.375% FRN Perpetual NR/NR/BBB 1,584 1.0 VMED O2 4% 31 Jan 2029 (SNR) Ba3/BB-/BB 1,507 1.0 Wagamama Finance 4.125% 01 Jul 2022 (SNR) B2/B-/B 1,382 0.9 Matalan Finance 6.75% 31 Jan 2023 (SNR) B3/CCC-/CCC 800 9.5% 31 Jan 2024 (SNR) Caa3/CC/CC 313 0.9 16.5% 25 Jul 2022 (SNR) NR/CCC+/CCC 229 SSE 3.74% FRN Perpetual (SUB) Baa3/BBB-/BBB 1,290 0.9 Time Warner Cable 5.25% 15 Jul 2042 Ba1/BBB-/BBB 1,282 0.9 Volkswagen Financial Services 4.25% 09 Oct 2025 (SNR) A3/BBB+/BBB 1,244 0.9 Vodafone Group 4.875% 03 Oct 2078 Ba1/BB+/BB 1,056 0.8 1.5% Cnv 12 Mar 2022 NR/NR/NR 167 Orange 5.875% Perpetual Baa3/BBB-/BBB 1,175 0.8 Nationwide 5.75% FRN Perpetual Ba1/BB+/BB 796 0.7 5.875% FRN Perpetual Ba1/BB+/BB 369 William Hill 4.75% 01 May 2026 Ba3/BB-/BB 1,085 0.7 BP Capital 4.25% FRN Perpetual A3/BBB/BBB 1,024 0.7 Drax Finco 4.25% 01 May 2022 (SNR) NR/BB+/BB 934 0.6 Legal & General 5.625% FRN Perpetual Baa3/BBB/BBB 349 4.5% FRN Perpetual A3/BBB+/BBB 308 0.6 5.5% 27 Jun 2064 FRN (SUB) A3/BBB+/BBB 235 Scottish Widows 5.5% 16 Jun 2023 Baa1/BBB+/BBB 880 0.6 Lloyds Banking Group 7.875% FRN Perpetual Baa3/BB-/BBB 458 0.6 7.625% FRN Perpetual Baa3/BB-/BBB 414 CPUK FINANCE 4.25% 28 Feb 2047 (SNR) NR/B-/B 514 0.5 6.5% 28 Aug 2050 (SNR) NR/B-/B 330 Miller Homes 5.5% 15 Oct 2023 (SNR) NR/BB-/BB 644 0.5 FRN 15 Oct 2023 (SNR) NR/BB-/BB 170 Sainsbury's 6% FRN 23 Nov 2027 NR/NR/NR 809 0.5 Bupa Finance 5% 08 Dec 2026 Baa1/NR/BBB 808 0.5 Enel 6.625% FRN 15 Sep 2076 Ba1/BBB-/BBB 795 0.5 OneSavings Bank 9.125% FRN Perpetual NR/NR/NR 652 0.4 Deutsche Bank 7.125% Perpetual B1/B+/B 640 0.4 Iron Mountain 3.875% 15 Nov 2025 Ba3/BB-/BB 605 0.4 Pinewood 3.25% 30 Sep 2025 (SNR) NR/BB/BB 597 0.4 AXA 5.453% FRN Perpetual Baa1/BBB+/BBB 567 0.4 Petroleos Mexicanos 8.25% 02 Jun 2022 (SNR) Ba2/BBB/BB 551 0.4 Jaguar Land Rover 2.75% 24 Jan 2021 (SNR) B1/B/B 490 0.3 La Financière ATALIAN 6.625% 15 May 2025 (SNR) Caa2/B/CCC 423 0.3 Hurricane Finance 8% 15 Oct 2025 (SNR) B3/NR/B 416 0.3 B&M 3.625% 15 Jul 2025 (SNR) Ba3/BB-/BB 400 0.3 Intesa 5.148% 10 Jun 30 Ba1/BB+/BB 330 0.2 Rothesay Life 8% 30 Oct 2025 NR/NR/BBB 310 0.2 Jupiter Fund Management 8.875% 27 Jul 2030 NR/NR/BBB 302 0.2 CYBG 9.25% Perpetual Ba2u/B/BB 279 0.2 Direct Line Insurance 4% 05 Jun 2032 Baa1/NR/BBB 220 0.2 John Lewis 4.25% 18 Dec 2034 (SNR) NR/NR/NR 176 0.1 Aroundtown 4.75% FRN Perpetual (SUB) NR/BBB-/BBB 170 0.1 49,153 32.4 US Dollar Altice SFR 7.375% 01 May 2026 B2/B/B 2,511 2.0 7.5% 15 May 2026 B2/B/B 515 NatWest 2.62788% FRN Perpetual Ba2/BB-/BB 1,472 8.625% FRN Perpetual Ba2u/B+/BB 823 1.8 8% Cnv FRN Perpetual Ba2u/B+/BB 427 AT&T 4.65% 01 Jun 2044 (SNR) Baa2/BBB/BBB 2,645 1.7 Dell Technologies 6.1% 15 Jul 2027 (SNR) Baa3/BBB-/BBB 1,829 1.7 6.2% 15 Jul 2030 (SNR) Baa3/BBB-/BBB 811 Teva Pharmaceutical Finance 6.75% 01 Mar 2028 (SNR) Ba2/BB-/BB 1,584 1.7 7.125% 31 Jan 2025 (SNR) Ba2/BB-/BB 1,028 Stora Enso 7.25% 15 Apr 2036 Baa3/NR/BBB 1,910 1.3 Lloyds Banking Group 7.5% FRN Perpetual Baa3/BB-/BBB 1,907 1.3 Ziggo Bond Finance 6% 15 Jan 2027 (SNR) B3/B-/B 1,590 1.2 4.875% 15 Jan 2030 (SNR) B1/B+/B 263 Vodafone Group 6.25% 03 Oct 2078 Ba1/BB+/BB 1,167 1.2 7% FRN 04 Apr 2079 Ba1/BB+/BB 667 Aker BP 5.875% 31 Mar 2025 (SNR) Ba1/BBB-/BB 1,610 1.1 Panther BF Aggregator 8.5% 15 May 2027 (SNR) Caa1/CCC+/CCC 1,527 1.0 Adient 7% 15 May 2026 (SNR) Ba3/B+/B 1,321 0.9 9% 15 Apr 2025 (SNR) Ba3/B+/B 46 DKT Finance 9.375% 17 Jun 2023 (SNR) Caa1/CCC+/CCC 1,348 0.9 Neptune Energy 6.625% 15 May 2025 (SNR) B1/BB-/BB 1,313 0.9 BMW US Capital 3.9% 09 Apr 2025 (SNR) A2/A/A 1,298 0.9 Telecom Italia 5.303% 30 May 2024 Ba1/BB+/BB 1,255 0.8 Beazley 5.875% 04 Nov 2026 NR/NR/BBB 1,186 0.8 XPO Logistics 6.5% 15 Jun 2022 (SNR) Ba3/BB-/BB 621 0.8 6.25% 01 May 2025 (SNR) Ba3/BB-/BB 564 Algeco Scotsman 8% 15 Feb 2023 (SNR) B2/B-/B 1,019 0.7 Marfrig Global Foods 7% 15 Mar 2024 NR/BB-/BB 976 0.6 Petra Diamonds 7.25% 01 May 2022 (SNR) Ca/D/D 647 0.6 7.25% 01 May 2022 (SNR) Ca/D/D 272 Trinseo 5.375% 01 Sep 2025 (SNR) B2/B/B 904 0.6 Ford 8.5% 21 Apr 2023 (SNR) Ba2/BB+/BB 488 0.6 9% 22 Apr 2025 (SNR) Ba2/BB+/BB 382 Goodyear Tire & Rubber 9.5% 31 May 2025 (SNR) B2/B+/B 840 0.6 IHO Verwaltungs 6% 15 May 2027 (SNR) Ba2/BB-/BB 807 0.5 Lamb Weston 4.625% 01 Nov 2024 Ba2/BB+/BB 801 0.5 Verizon Communications 4.272% 15 Jan 2036 Baa1/BBB+/BBB 800 0.5 Société Genérale 7.375% 31 Dec 2065 Ba2/BB/BB 792 0.5 Sigma Holdco 7.875% 15 May 2026 (SNR) B3/B-/B 789 0.5 VIVAT 6.25% Perpetual NR/NR/BB 779 0.5 Brink's 4.625% 15 Oct 2027 Ba3/BB-/BB 495 0.5 5.5% 15 Jul 2025 (SNR) Ba3/BB-/BB 249 FAGE International 5.625% 15 Aug 2026 (SNR) B2/B+/B 741 0.5 General Motors 6.8% 01 Oct 2027 (SNR) Baa3/BBB/BBB 342 5.2% 20 Mar 2023 (SNR) Baa3/BBB/BBB 219 0.5 5.4% 02 Oct 2023 (SNR) Baa3/BBB/BBB 171 DNO ASA 8.375% 29 May 2024 NR/NR/NR 427 0.5 8.75% 31 May 2023 NR/NR/NR 291 UBS 7% FRN Perpetual NR/BB+/BB 386 0.4 5% Perpetual Ba1u/BB/BB 295 Ithaca Energy 9.375% 15 Jul 2024 (SNR) B3/CCC/B 655 0.4 Codere Finance 7.625% 01 Nov 2021 (SNR) Caa3/CC/CCC 649 0.4 Walnut Bidco 9.125% 01 AUG 2024 (SNR) B1/B/B 617 0.4 MHP 6.95% 03 Apr 2026 (SNR) NR/B/B 584 0.4 Barclays 8% FRN Perpetual Ba2/B+/BB 408 0.4 2.75% FRN Perpetual Ba1/BB+/BB 135 Rothschilds Continuation Finance FRN Perpetual NR/NR/NR 540 0.4 Avis Budget Car Rental 10.5% 15 May 2025 (SNR) Ba2/BB-/BB 533 0.4 Stena 7% 01 Feb 2024 (SNR) Caa1/B+/CCC 526 0.3 Marb Bondco 6.875% 19 Jan 2025 (SNR) NR/BB-/BB 520 0.3 Motion Bondco 6.625% 15 Nov 2027 (SNR) Caa1/CCC-/CCC 482 0.3 CIRSA Finance 7.875% 20 Dec 2023 B3/B-/B 442 0.3 Diamond 1 5.45% 15 Jun 2023 Baa3/BBB-/BBB 424 0.3 Petroleos Mexicanos 6.95% 28 Jan 2060 (SNR) Ba2/BBB/BB 212 0.2 6.75% 21 Sep 2047 (SNR) Ba2/BBB/BB 206 Puma International 5% 24 Jan 2026 B1/NR/B 377 0.2 VTR Finance 5.125% 15 Jan 2028 (SNR) Ba3/B+/BB 178 0.2 6.375% 15 Jul 2028 (SNR) B1/B/B 162 UniCredit International Bank 8% FRN Perpetual NR/NR/B 328 0.2 Owens-Brockway 6.625% 13 May 2027 (SNR) B1/B/B 308 0.2 Hertz 7.625% 01 Jun 2022 NR/NR/NR 307 0.2 Avantor Funding 4.625% 15 Jul 2028 (SNR) B3/B/B 306 0.2 Metinvest 7.65% 01 Oct 2027 (SNR) NR/B/B 302 0.2 Expedia 6.25% 01 May 2025 (SNR) Baa3/BBB-/BBB 177 0.2 7% 01 May 2025 (SNR) Baa3/BBB-/BBB 93 CEMEX 7.375% 05 Jun 2027 (SNR) NR/BB/BB 235 0.2 PGH Capital 5.375% 06 Jul 2027 NR/NR/BBB 234 0.2 Millicom International Cellular 5.125% 15 Jan 2028 Ba2/NR/BB 233 0.2 Tesco 6.15% 15 Nov 2037 (SNR) Baa3/BBB-/BBB 233 0.2 Nyrstar 0% 31 Jul 2026 (SNR) NR/NR/NR 195 0.1 EG Global Finance 8.5% 30 Oct 2025 (SNR) B2/B-/B 161 0.1 Hanesbrands 5.375% 15 May 2025 (SNR) Ba3/BB/BB 161 0.1 Credit Suisse 7.125% FRN Perpetual Ba2u/BB-/BB 161 0.1 Turk Telekomunikas 6.875% 28 Feb 2025 (SNR) NR/BB-/BB 158 0.1 Marriott International 5.75% 01 May 2025 (SNR) Baa3/BBB-/BBB 126 0.1 Trafigura 5.25% 19 Mar 2023 (SNR) NR/NR/NR 105 0.1 Clarios 6.75% 15 May 2025 (SNR) B1/B/B 63 0.0 Yum Brands 7.75% 01 Apr 2025 (SNR) B1/B+/B 33 0.0 58,719 38.7 Total investments 151,807 100.0

(1) Moody/Standard & Poor's (S&P)/Equivalent average rating.

BOND RATING ANALYSIS

AT 30 SEPTEMBER

Standard & Poor's (S&P) ratings. Where a S&P rating is not available, an equivalent average rating has been used. Investment grade is BBB- and above.

For the definitions of these ratings see the Glossary of Terms and Alternative Performance Measures on page 66.

2020 2019 % of Cumulative % of Cumulative RATING Portfolio Total % Portfolio Total % Investment Grade: A 0.9 0.9 - - A- - 0.9 1.8 1.8 BBB+ 4.1 5.0 3.0 4.8 BBB 9.7 14.7 9.8 14.6 BBB- 10.1 24.8 6.5 21.1 Non-investment Grade: BB+ 10.3 35.1 13.8 34.9 BB 5.8 40.9 6.2 41.1 BB- 15.0 55.9 13.0 54.1 B+ 6.6 62.5 8.5 62.6 B 15.9 78.4 16.9 79.5 B- 6.5 84.9 8.5 88.0 CCC+ 3.9 88.8 1.8 89.8 CCC 1.8 90.6 1.4 91.2 CCC- 1.4 92.0 0.5 91.7 CC 1.6 93.6 - 91.7 D 0.6 94.2 0.1 91.8 NR (including equities) 5.8 100.0 8.2 100.0 100.0 100.0 Summary of Analysis Investment Grade 24.8 21.1 Non-investment Grade 69.4 70.7 NR (including equities) 5.8 8.2 100.0 100.0

DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITIES STATEMENT

in respect of the preparation of the annual financial report

The Directors are responsible for ensuring that the annual financial report is prepared in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

Company law requires the Directors to prepare financial statements for each financial year. Under that law the Directors have elected to prepare the financial statements in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union ('IFRSs'). The financial statements are required by law to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company and of the profit or loss of the Company for that period.

International Accounting Standard 1 requires that financial statements present fairly for each financial year the Company's financial position, financial performance and cash flows. This requires the faithful representation of the effects of transactions, other events and conditions in accordance with the definitions and recognition criteria for assets, liabilities, income and expenses set out in the International Accounting Standards Board's 'Framework for the preparation and presentation of financial statements'. In virtually all circumstances, a fair presentation will be achieved by compliance with all applicable IFRSs.

In preparing these financial statements, the Directors are required to:

• properly select and apply accounting policies and then apply them consistently;

• present information, including accounting policies, in a manner that provides relevant, reliable, comparable and understandable information;

• provide additional disclosures when compliance with specific requirements in IFRSs are insufficient to enable users to understand the impact of particular transactions, other events and conditions on the entity's financial position and financial performance; and

• make an assessment of the Company's ability to continue as a going concern.

The Directors confirm that they have complied with the above requirements in preparing these financial statements.

The Directors are responsible for keeping proper accounting records that disclose with reasonable accuracy at any time the financial position of the Company and which enable them to ensure that the financial statements comply with the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991. They are also responsible for safeguarding the assets of the Company and hence for taking reasonable steps for the prevention and detection of fraud and other irregularities.

Under applicable law and regulations, the Directors are also responsible for preparing a Strategic Report, a Corporate Governance Statement and a Directors' Report that comply with that law and those regulations.

The Directors of the Company, each confirm to the best of their knowledge that:

• the financial statements, which have been prepared in accordance with applicable accounting standards, give a true and fair view of the assets, liabilities, financial position and profit or loss of the Company;

• this annual financial report includes a fair review of the development and performance of the business and the position of the Company, together with a description of the principal risks and uncertainties that it faces; and

• the annual report and accounts, taken as a whole, are fair, balanced and understandable and provide the information necessary for shareholders to assess the Company's position and performance, business model and strategy.

Peter Yates

Director

Signed on behalf of the Board of Directors

26 November 2020

STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER

2020 2019 Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total Notes £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 (Loss)/profit on investments held at fair value 11 - (3,894) (3,894) - 5,548 5,548 Profit/(loss) on derivative instruments - currency hedges - 2,136 2,136 - (2,416) (2,416) Exchange differences - (684) (684) - (391) (391) Income 4 8,876 - 8,876 8,688 - 8,688 Investment management and performance fees 5 (466) (160) (626) (463) (463) (926) Other expenses 6 (445) (5) (450) (320) (1) (321) Profit before finance costs and taxation 7,965 (2,607) 5,358 7,905 2,277 10,182 Finance costs 7 (81) (81) (162) (97) (97) (194) Profit before taxation 7,884 (2,688) 5,196 7,808 2,180 9,988 Tax on ordinary activities 8 (16) - (16) - - - Profit after taxation 7,868 (2,688) 5,180 7,808 2,180 9,988 Return per ordinary share 9 4.54p (1.55)p 2.99p 4.69p 1.31p 6.00p

The total column of this statement represents the Company's statement of comprehensive income, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union. The profit after taxation is the total comprehensive income. The supplementary revenue and capital columns are both prepared in accordance with the Statement of Recommended Practice issued by the Association of Investment Companies. All items in the above statement derive from continuing operations of the Company. No operations were acquired or discontinued in the year.

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER

Share Share Capital Revenue Capital Premium Reserve Reserve Total Notes £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 At 30 September 2018 8,250 151,560 (50,484) 11,351 120,677 Total comprehensive income for the year - - 2,180 7,808 9,988 Dividends paid 10 - (30) - (8,269) (8,299) Net proceeds from issue of new shares 253 3,538 - - 3,791 At 30 September 2019 8,503 155,068 (48,304) 10,890 126,157 Total comprehensive income for the year - - (2,688) 7,868 5,180 Dividends paid 10 - (21) - (8,606) (8,627) Net proceeds from issue of new shares 220 3,060 - - 3,280 At 30 September 2020 8,723 158,107 (50,992) 10,152 125,990

BALANCE SHEET

AS AT 30 SEPTEMBER

2020 2019 Notes £'000 £'000 Non-current assets Investments held at fair value through profit or loss 11 151,807 144,528 Current assets Other receivables 12 3,349 2,718 Derivative financial instruments - unrealised net profit 13 74 - Cash and cash equivalents 1,546 4,623 4,969 7,341 Total assets 156,776 151,869 Current liabilities Other payables 14 (1,616) (305) Derivative financial instruments - unrealised net loss 13 - (940) Securities sold under agreements to repurchase (29,170) (24,161) (30,786) (25,406) Total assets less current liabilities 125,990 126,463 Provision 15 - (306) Net assets 125,990 126,157 Capital and reserves Share capital 16 8,723 8,503 Share premium 17 158,107 155,068 Capital reserve 17 (50,992) (48,304) Revenue reserve 17 10,152 10,890 Total shareholders' funds 125,990 126,157 Net asset value per ordinary share 18 72.21p 74.18p

The financial statements were approved and authorised for issue by the Board of Directors on 26 November 2020.

Signed on behalf of the Board of Directors

Peter Yates

Director

CASH FLOW STATEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER

2020 2019 Notes £'000 £'000 Cash flow from operating activities Profit before finance costs and taxation 5,358 10,182 Tax on overseas income (16) - Adjustments for: Purchase of investments (72,572) (44,749) Sale of investments 62,662 43,721 (9,910) (1,028) Increase from securities sold under agreements to repurchase 5,009 2,052 Loss/(profit) on investments held at fair value 3,894 (5,548) Net movement from derivative instruments - currency hedges (1,014) 1,233 Increase in receivables (631) (328) Decrease in payables (268) (13) Net cash inflow from operating activities 2,422 6,550 Cash flow from financing activities Finance cost paid (152) (194) Net proceeds from issue of new shares 3,280 3,791 Dividends paid 10 (8,627) (8,299) Net cash outflow from financing activities (5,499) (4,702) Net (decrease)/increase in cash and cash equivalents (3,077) 1,848 Cash and cash equivalents at start of the year 4,623 2,775 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year 1,546 4,623 Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents to the Balance Sheet is as follows: Cash held at Custodian 1,476 1,473 Invesco Liquidity Funds plc - Sterling (formerly Short Term Investment Companies (Global Series) plc) 70 3,150 Cash and cash equivalents 1,546 4,623 Cash flow from operating activities includes: Dividends received 199 185 Interest received 8,643 8,290 At At 1 October 2019 Cash Flows 30 September 2020 £'000 £'000 £'000 Analysis of changes in net debt: Cash and cash equivalents 4,623 (3,077) 1,546 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase (24,161) (5,009) (29,170) Total (19,538) (8,086) (27,624)

NOTES TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. Principal Activity

The Company is a closed-end investment company incorporated in Jersey and it operates under the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991.

The Company was incorporated on 10 September 1999. The principal activity of the Company is investment in a diversified portfolio of high yielding corporate and government bonds and, to a lesser extent, equities and other instruments as appropriate to its Investment Policy.

2. Principal Accounting Policies

The principal accounting policies describe the Company's approach to recognising and measuring transactions during the year and the position of the Company at the year end.

The principal accounting policies adopted in the preparation of these financial statements are set out below. These policies have been consistently applied during the current year and the preceding year, unless otherwise stated. The financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis as noted below.

(a) Basis of Preparation

(i) Accounting Standards Applied

The financial statements have been prepared on an historical cost basis, except for the measurement at fair value of investments and derivatives, and in accordance with the applicable International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) as adopted by the European Union and interpretations issued by the International Financial Reporting Interpretations Committee. The standards are those endorsed by the European Union and effective at the date the financial statements were approved by the Board.

Where presentational guidance set out in the Statement of Recommended Practice (SORP) 'Financial Statements of Investment Trust Companies and Venture Capital Trusts', issued by the Association of Investment Companies in October 2019, is consistent with the requirements of IFRS, the Directors have prepared the financial statements on a basis compliant with the recommendations of the SORP. The supplementary information which analyses the statement of comprehensive income between items of a revenue and a capital nature is presented in accordance with the SORP.

(ii) Going Concern

The Directors have determined that the financial statements should be prepared on a going concern basis as reported on page 29. In reaching this conclusion, the Directors considered the level of borrowings; cash balances; portfolio risk and liquidity; and income forecasts. Accordingly, the financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis and the Directors are satisfied that the Company has adequate resources to continue in operational existence for at least twelve months after signing the balance sheet.

(iii) Adoption of New and Revised Standards

New and revised standards and interpretations that became effective during the year had no significant impact on the amounts reported in these financial statements but may impact accounting for future transactions and arrangements.

At the date of authorising these financial statements, the following standards and interpretations which have not been applied in these financial statements were in issue but not yet effective (and in some cases had not yet been adopted by the EU).

The following standards and amendments to existing standards became effective during the year:

• IAS 1 and IAS 8 Amendments (effective 1 January 2020) - definition of Material. The amendments to IAS 1, 'Presentation of Financial Statements', and IAS 8, 'Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and Errors', and consequential amendments to other IFRSs require companies to:

(i) use a consistent definition of materiality throughout IFRSs and the Conceptual Framework for Financial Reporting;

(ii) clarify the explanation of the definition of material; and

(iii) incorporate some of the guidance of IAS 1 about immaterial information.

• IFRS 3 Amendment (effective 1 January 2020) - definition of a Business. This amendment revises the definition of a business. To be considered a business, an acquisition would have to include an input and a substantive process that together significantly contribute to the ability to create outputs.

• IFRS 9 and IFRS 7 Amendments (effective 1 January 2020) - Interest Rate Benchmark Reform. These amendments provide certain reliefs in connection with the interest rate benchmark reform.

• IAS 1, 8, 34, 37, 38 and IFRS 2, 3, 6, 14, IFRIC 12, 19, 20, 22 and SIC 32 (effective 1 January 2020) - amendment to References to the Conceptual Framework.

The Directors do not expect the adoption of above standards and interpretations (or any other standards and interpretations which are in issue but not effective) will have a material impact on the financial statements of the Company in future periods.

(iv) Critical Accounting Estimates and Judgements

The preparation of the financial statements may require the Directors to make estimations where uncertainty exists. It also requires the Directors to make judgements, estimates and assumptions, in the process of applying the accounting policies. There have been no significant judgements, estimates or assumptions for the current or preceding year, except for the allocation of management fee and finance costs (see note 2(h)).

(b) Foreign Currency

(i) Functional and Presentation Currency

The financial statements are presented in sterling, which is the Company's functional and presentation currency and is the currency in which the Company's share capital and the predominant currency in which the Company's shares are traded.

(ii) Transactions and Balances

Transactions in foreign currency, whether of a revenue or capital nature, are translated to sterling at the rate of exchange ruling on the date of such transactions. Foreign currency assets and liabilities are translated to sterling at the rates of exchange ruling at the balance sheet date. Any profits or losses, whether realised or unrealised, are taken to the capital reserve or to the revenue reserve, depending on whether the gain or loss is of a capital or revenue nature. All profits and losses are recognised in the statement of comprehensive income.

(c) Financial Instruments

(i) Recognition of Financial Assets and Financial Liabilities

The Company recognises financial assets and financial liabilities when the Company becomes a party to the contractual provisions of the instrument. The Company will offset financial assets and financial liabilities if the Company has a legally enforceable right to set off the recognised amounts and interests and intends to settle on a net basis.

(ii) Derecognition of Financial Assets

The Company derecognises a financial asset when the contractual rights to the cash flows from the asset expire, or it transfers the right to receive the contractual cash flows on the financial asset in a transaction in which substantially all the risks and rewards of ownership of the financial asset are transferred. Any interest in the transferred financial asset that is created or retained by the Company is recognised as an asset.

(iii) Derecognition of Financial Liabilities

The Company derecognises financial liabilities when its obligations are discharged, cancelled or expired.

(iv) Trade Date Accounting

Purchases and sales of financial assets are recognised on trade date, being the date on which the Company commits to purchase or sell the assets.

(v) Classification of financial assets and financial liabilities

Financial assets

The Company's investments are classified as held at fair value through profit or loss.

Financial assets held at fair value through profit or loss are initially recognised at fair value, which is taken to be their cost, with transaction costs expensed in the statement of comprehensive income, and are subsequently valued at fair value.

Fair value for investments that are actively traded in organised financial markets is determined by reference to stock exchange quoted bid prices at the balance sheet date. For investments that are not actively traded or where active stock exchange quoted bid prices are not available, fair value is determined by reference to a variety of valuation techniques including broker quotes and price modelling.

Other receivables that have fixed or determinable payments that are not quoted in an active market are classified as 'loans and receivables'. Loans and receivables are measured at amortised cost using effective interest method less any impairment/expected credit losses.

Financial liabilities

Financial liabilities, including borrowings, are initially measured at fair value, net of transaction costs and are subsequently measured at amortised cost using the effective interest method.

The effective interest method is a method of calculating the amortised cost of a financial asset or financial liability and of allocating interest income or expense over the relevant period.

(d) Derivatives

Changes in the fair value of derivative financial instruments are recognised in the Statement of Comprehensive Income as they arise. If capital in nature, the associated change in value is presented as a capital item in the Statement of Comprehensive Income.

Derivative instruments are valued at fair value in the balance sheet.

Forward currency contracts are valued at the appropriate forward exchange rate ruling at the balance sheet date. Profits or losses on the closure or revaluation of positions are recognised as capital in the statement of comprehensive income.

(e) Cash and Cash Equivalents

Cash and cash equivalents comprise cash at bank, short-term deposits and investment in Invesco Liquidity Funds plc - Sterling (formerly Short-Term Investments Company (Global Series) plc), all with an original maturity date of three months or less.

(f) Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase ('repo financing')

The Company participates in repo financing arrangements in connection with its investment portfolio. Under these arrangements, the Company sells fixed interest securities but is contractually obliged to repurchase them at a fixed price on a fixed date. Securities which are the subject of repo financing arrangements are included in investments in the balance sheet at their fair value and the associated liability is recognised at amortised cost, being the capital amounts owing under the repo financing arrangements. The difference between sale and repurchase prices for such transactions is reflected in the statement of comprehensive income over the lives of the transactions, within finance costs which is allocated equally between capital and revenue. This accounting has been adopted because the repurchase price results in a lender's return for the transferee as the Company has retained substantially all the risks and rewards of ownership of the asset.

(g) Revenue Recognition

Interest income arises from cash and cash equivalents and fixed income securities and is recognised in the statement of comprehensive income using the effective interest method. Dividend income arises from equity investments held and is recognised on the date investments are marked 'ex-dividend'. Where the Company elects to receive dividends in the form of additional shares rather than cash, the equivalent to the cash dividend is recognised as income in revenue and any excess in value of the shares received over this is recognised in capital.

(h) Expenses and Finance Costs

All expenses and finance costs are accounted for on an accruals basis and are recognised in the statement of comprehensive income. The base investment management fee and finance costs are allocated equally to capital and revenue. This is in accordance with the Board's expected long-term split of returns, in the form of capital gains and income respectively, from the investment portfolio. All other expenses, except for Custodian dealing costs, are charged through revenue in the statement of comprehensive income.

(i) Taxation

Overseas interest and dividends are shown gross of withholding tax and the corresponding irrecoverable tax is shown as a charge in the statement of comprehensive income.

3. Segmental Reporting

No segmental reporting is provided as the Directors are of the opinion that the Company is engaged in a single segment of business of investing in debt, and, to a significantly lesser extent equity securities.

4. Income

This note shows the income generated from the portfolio (investment assets) of the Company and income received from any other source.

2020 2019 £'000 £'000 Income from investments: UK bond interest 3,402 3,540 UK dividends 170 170 Overseas bond interest 5,263 4,954 Overseas dividends 35 15 8,870 8,679 Other income: Deposit interest 6 8 Other - 1 6 9 Total income 8,876 8,688

5. Investment Management Fee

This note shows the fees paid to the Manager. This is made up of the base management fee payable per annum.

2020 2019 Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Investment management fee 466 466 932 463 463 926 Performance fee - (306) (306) - - - 466 160 626 463 463 926

Details of the investment management agreement are given on page 31 in the Directors' Report.

At 30 September 2020, £240,000 (2019: £241,000) was accrued in respect of the investment management fee.

The deferred performance fee of £306,000 earned for the year to 30 September 2017, was written-back in the current year, details are given in note 15.

6. Other Expenses

The other expenses of the Company are presented below; those paid to the Directors and the Auditor are separately identified.

2020 2019 Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Directors' remuneration(i) 137 - 137 119 - 119 Auditors' fees(ii): - for audit of the Company's annual financial statements 34 - 34 30 - 30 General expenses(iii) 274 5 279 171 1 172 445 5 450 320 1 321

(i) The Director's Remuneration Report provides further information on Directors' fees.

(ii) Auditor's fees include out of pocket expenses.

(iii) General expenses include:

• Custodian transaction charges of £5,400 (2019: £1,000). These are charged to capital.

• amounts due to JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited (previously: R&H Fund Services (Jersey) Limited) who acted as Administrator and Company Secretary to the Company under an agreement starting from 10 December 2019. The fee is calculated at the rate of £70,000 per annum for company secretarial and Administration Services.

• £73,000 (2019: £nil) premium payable on Credit Default Swaps.

7. Finance Costs

Finance costs arise on any borrowing that the Company has, with the main borrowing being in the form of repo financing (see note 2(f)).

2020 2019 Revenue Capital Total Revenue Capital Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Interest due under repo financing 75 75 150 96 96 192 Overdraft interest 6 6 12 1 1 2 81 81 162 97 97 194

8. Taxation

As a Jersey investment company no tax is payable on capital gains and, as the Company principally invests in assets which do not result in a revenue tax, the only overseas tax arises on assets domiciled in countries with which Jersey has no double-taxation treaty.

2020 2019 £'000 £'000 Overseas taxation 16 -

The Company is subject to Jersey income tax at the rate of 0% (2019: 0%). The overseas tax charge consists of irrecoverable withholding tax suffered.

9. Return per Ordinary Share

Return per share is the amount of profit (or loss) generated for the financial year divided by the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue.

The basic revenue, capital and total return per ordinary share is based on each of the returns on ordinary activities after taxation and on 173,132,358 (2019: 166,398,417) ordinary shares, being the weighted average number of ordinary shares in issue throughout the year.

10. Dividends on Ordinary Shares

Dividends represent the return of income less expenses to shareholders. Dividends are paid as an amount per ordinary share held.

2020 2019 Pence £'000 Pence £'000 Dividends paid and recognised in the year: Fourth interim from prior year 1.25 2,126 1.25 2,062 First interim 1.25 2,147 1.25 2,062 Second interim 1.25 2,173 1.25 2,062 Third interim 1.25 2,181 1.25 2,113 5.00 8,627 5.00 8,299

Set out below are the dividends that have been declared in respect of the financial years ended 30 September:

2020 2019 Pence £'000 Pence £'000 Dividends in respect of the year: First interim 1.25 2,147 1.25 2,062 Second interim 1.25 2,173 1.25 2,062 Third interim 1.25 2,181 1.25 2,113 Fourth interim 1.25 2,181 1.25 2,126 5.00 8,682 5.00 8,363

Dividends paid in respect of the year have been charged to revenue except for £21,000 (2019: £30,000) which was charged to share premium. This amount is equivalent to the income accrued on the new shares issued in the year. This income accrued represented the income element of the net asset value at the time of each individual new share issue.

The fourth interim dividend for 2020 was paid on 30 October 2020 to shareholders on the register on 2 October 2020.

11. Investments Held at Fair Value Through Profit and Loss

The portfolio is made up of investments which are traded on regulated exchanges. Gains and losses are either:

• realised, usually arising when investments are sold; or

• unrealised, being the difference from cost on the investments held at the year end.

(a) Analysis of investments:

2020 2019 £'000 £'000 Investments listed on a recognised investment exchange 151,807 144,528

(b) Analysis of investment (loss)/profit in the year

2020 2019 UK Overseas UK Overseas listed listed Total listed listed Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Opening valuation 61,292 83,236 144,528 63,787 76,125 139,912 Movements in year: Purchases at cost 19,267 54,568 73,835 17,270 25,519 42,789 Sales - proceeds (30,382) (32,280) (62,662) (20,409) (23,312) (43,721) (Loss)/profit on investments in the year (1,024) (2,870) (3,894) 644 4,904 5,548 Closing valuation 49,153 102,654 151,807 61,292 83,236 144,528 Closing book cost 46,999 96,560 143,559 59,297 74,913 134,210 Closing investment holding profit 2,154 6,094 8,248 1,995 8,323 10,318 Closing valuation 49,153 102,654 151,807 61,292 83,236 144,528

The Company received £62,662,000 (2019: £43,721,000) from investments sold in the year. The book cost of these investments when they were purchased was £64,486,000 (2019: £41,077,000) realising a loss of £1,824,000 (2019: profit £2,644,000). These investments have been revalued over time and until they were sold any unrealised profits/losses were included in the fair value of the investments.

(c) Registration of investments

The investments of the Company are registered in the name of the Company or in the name of nominees and held to the account of the Company. Securities transferred under repo financing arrangements are registered in the name of the counterparty until these are repurchased by the Company, when these are re-registered in the name of the Company.

(d) Securities under agreements to repurchase had a market value of £37,341,000 (2019: £29,850,000).

(e) The transaction costs on investments amount to £nil for both purchases and sales (2019: £nil for both purchases and sales).

12. Other Receivables

Other receivables are amounts which are due to the Company, such as income which has been earned (accrued) but not yet received and monies due from brokers for investments sold.

2020 2019 £'000 £'000 Amounts due from brokers 582 - Margin held at brokers 224 189 Prepayments and accrued income 2,543 2,529 3,349 2,718

13. Derivative Financial Instruments

Derivative financial instruments are financial instruments that derive their value from the performance of another item, such as an asset or exchange rates. They are used to manage the risk associated with fluctuations in the value of certain assets and liabilities. In accordance with Board approved policies, the Company can use derivatives to manage its exposure to fluctuations in foreign exchange rates.

Derivative financial instruments comprise forward currency contracts.

2020 2019 £'000 £'000 Forward currency contracts - net unrealised profit/(loss) 74 (940)

14. Other Payables

Other payables are amounts which must be paid by the Company, and include any amounts due to brokers for the purchase of investments or amounts owed to suppliers, such as the Manager and Auditor.

2020 2019 £'000 £'000 Amounts due to brokers 1,263 - Accruals 353 305 1,616 305

15. Provision

The Company makes a provision when a potential obligation exists, relating to events in the future that will probably result in payment of the amount.

2020 2019 £'000 £'000 Provision for performance fee brought forward 306 306 Performance fee provision written-back in the year (306) - Provision for performance fee carried forward - 306

Performance fee arrangements have been removed with effect from 1 October 2017. The deferred performance fee, earned for the year to 30 September 2017, was written back in the current year as the conditions required for the payment to occur, were not met in in each of the three years since 30 September 2017.

16. Share Capital

Dividends represent the return of income less expenses to shareholders. Dividends are paid as an amount per ordinary share held.

2020 2019 Number £'000 Number £'000 Authorised: Ordinary shares of 5p each 200,000,000 10,000 200,000,000 10,000 Allotted, called-up and fully paid ordinary shares of 5p each: Brought forward 170,069,855 8,503 164,994,855 8,250 Issued in the year 4,400,000 220 5,075,000 253 Carried forward 174,469,855 8,723 170,069,855 8,503

During the year 4,400,000 (2019: 5,075,000) ordinary shares were issued at an average share price excluding costs of 74.84p per share (2019: 75.02p).

Subsequent to the year end no ordinary shares were issued.

17. Reserves

This note explains the different reserves that have arisen over the years. The aggregate of the reserves and share capital (see previous note) make up total shareholders' funds.

The share premium arises from the excess of consideration received on the issue of shares over the nominal 5p value. The capital reserve includes investment holding profits and losses (being the difference between cost and market value at the balance sheet date), realised profits and losses on disposals of investments, profits and losses on derivatives and expenses allocated to capital. The revenue reserve is formed from the aggregate of income received less expenses and any dividends paid from revenue. All reserves, including the share premium, are distributable.

18. Net Asset Value per Share

The Company's total net assets (total assets less total liabilities) are often termed shareholders' funds and are converted into net asset value per ordinary share by dividing by the number of shares in issue.

The net asset value per share and the net asset values attributable at the year end were as follows:

Net asset value Net assets per ordinary share attributable 2020 2019 2020 2019 Pence Pence £'000 £'000 Ordinary shares 72.21 74.18 125,990 126,157

Net asset value per ordinary share is based on net assets at the year end and on 174,469,855 (2019: 170,069,855) ordinary shares, being the number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury) at the year end.

19. Financial Instruments

Financial instruments comprise the Company's investment portfolio and derivative financial instruments (for the latter see note 13) as well as its cash, borrowings (i.e. securities sold under agreements to repurchase otherwise known as 'repo financing', and overdraft), other receivables and other payables.

The Company's financial instruments comprise its investment portfolio (as shown on pages 17 to 21), cash, securities sold under agreements to repurchase (repo financing), derivative financial instruments, other receivables and other payables that arise directly from its operations such as sales and purchases awaiting settlement and accrued income. The accounting policies in note 2 include criteria for the recognition and the basis of measurement applied for financial instruments. Note 2 also includes the basis on which income and expenses arising from financial assets and liabilities are recognised and measured.

The principal risks that an investment company faces in its portfolio management activities are set out below:

Market risk - arising from fluctuations in the fair value or future cash flows of a financial instrument because of changes in market prices. Market risk comprises three types of risk: currency risk, interest rate risk and other price risk:

Currency risk - arising from fluctuations in the fair value or future cash flows of a financial instrument because of changes in foreign exchange rates;

Interest rate risk - arising from fluctuations in the fair value or future cash flows of a financial instrument because of changes in market interest rates; and

Other price risk - arising from fluctuations in the fair value or future cash flows of a financial instrument for reasons other than changes in foreign exchange rates or market interest rates.

Liquidity risk - arising from any difficulty in meeting obligations associated with financial liabilities.

Credit risk - arising from financial loss for a company where the other party to a financial instrument fails to discharge an obligation.

Risk Management Policies and Procedures

The Directors have delegated to the Manager the responsibility for the day-to-day investment activities, management of borrowings and hedging undertaken by the Company as more fully described in the Directors' Report.

Investments include, but are not restricted to, corporate bonds, government bonds, preference shares, loan stocks and equities for the long-term so as to comply with its Investment Policy (incorporating the Company's investment objective). In pursuing its investment objective, the Company is exposed to a variety of risks that could result in either a reduction in the Company's net assets or a reduction of the profits available for dividends. The risks applicable to the Company and the policies the Company uses to manage these risks for the two years under review are detailed overleaf.

Market Risk

The Manager assesses the exposure to market risk when making each investment decision, and monitors the overall level of market risk on the whole of the portfolio on an ongoing basis. Risk management is an integral part of the investment management process. The Manager controls risk by ensuring that the Company's investment portfolio is appropriately diversified. In-depth and continual analysis of market and stock fundamentals give the Manager the best possible understanding of the risks associated with a particular stock.

As more fully described in the Business Review on page 14, high-yield corporate bonds are subject to a variety of risks. A majority of the Company's investments are in non-investment grade securities and so adverse changes in the financial position of an issuer of corporate bonds or in the general economy may affect both the principal and the interest.

(a) Currency Risk

The sterling value of the Company's assets, liabilities and income which are denominated in currencies other than sterling will be affected by movements in exchange rates.

Management of the currency risk

The Manager monitors the Company's exposure to foreign currencies on a daily basis and reports to the Board on a regular basis. The Company uses both forward currency contracts and repo financing to mitigate currency movements that would affect the investment portfolio and cash.

Repo financing is matched to the currency of the underlying assets, which minimises currency risk on the movement of exchange rates affecting the underlying investments. Non-sterling investments that are not pledged under repo financing can be hedged using forward currency contracts.

Income denominated in foreign currencies is converted to sterling on receipt. The Company does not use financial instruments to mitigate the currency exposure in the period between the time that income is included in the financial statements and its receipt.

Currency exposure

The fair values of the Company's monetary items that have foreign currency exposure at 30 September are shown in the table below. Where the Company's investments (which are not monetary items) are priced in a foreign currency, they have been included separately in the analysis so as to show the overall level of exposure.

2020 2019 US US Euro Dollar Euro Dollar £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Investments at fair value through profit or loss that are monetary items (fixed and floating interest) 43,401 58,719 29,655 53,419 Forward currency contracts (25,885) (51,860) (10,159) (46,297) Other receivables (due from brokers and dividends) 812 1,160 797 885 Cash and cash equivalents 466 849 176 496 Other payables (due to brokers and accruals) (956) (315) - - Securities sold under agreement to repurchase (10,786) (6,090) (13,343) - Foreign currency exposure on net monetary items 7,052 2,463 7,126 8,503 Investments at fair value through profit or loss 534 - 162 - Total net foreign currency 7,586 2,463 7,288 8,503

Cash and cash equivalent figures include amounts at Custodian that have a right of offset. Sterling cash at the year end was £231,000 (2019: £3,951,000).

Currency sensitivity

The following tables illustrate the sensitivity of the profit after taxation for the year with respect to the Company's monetary financial assets and liabilities and each of the exchange rates for £ to Euro and £ to US dollar based on the following:

2020 2019 % % £/Euro ±2.9% ±2.0% £/US dollar ±2.7% ±2.5%

The above percentages have been determined based on the market volatility in exchange rates in the year. The sensitivity analysis is based on the Company's monetary foreign currency financial instruments held at each balance sheet date and takes account of any forward foreign exchange contracts that offset the effects of changes in currency exchange rates. The effect of the strengthening or weakening of sterling against currencies to which the Company is exposed is calculated by reference to the volatility of exchange rates during the year using the standard deviation of currency fluctuations against the mean.

If sterling had strengthened by the changes in exchange rates shown in the table above, this would have had the following effect:

2020 2019 US US Euro Dollar Euro Dollar £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Income statement - loss after taxation Revenue return (60) (92) (34) (80) Capital return (196) (35) (129) (190) Total loss after taxation for the year (256) (127) (163) (270)

If sterling had weakened against the euro or dollar to this extent, the effect would have been the converse.

In the opinion of the Directors, this sensitivity analysis is not representative of the year as a whole, since the level of exposure changes frequently as part of the currency risk management process of the Company.

(b) Interest Rate Risk

Interest rate movements may affect:

• the fair value of the investments in fixed interest rate securities;

• the level of income receivable on cash deposits; and

• the interest payable on variable rate borrowings.

Management of interest rate risk

The possible effects on fair value and cash flows that could arise as a result of changes in interest rates are taken into account when making investment decisions and borrowings. The Board reviews on a regular basis the investment portfolio and borrowings. This encompasses the valuation of fixed interest, floating rate securities and gearing levels. When the Company has Custodian cash or overdraft balances, they are held on variable rate bank accounts yielding rates of interest dependent on the base rate of the Custodian, The Bank of New York Mellon (International) Limited. Holdings in the Invesco Liquidity Funds plc - Sterling ("STIC") (formerly Short Term Investment Companies (Global Series) plc) are subject to interest rate changes.

Interest rate exposure

At 30 September the exposure of financial assets and financial liabilities to interest rate risk is shown by reference to:

• floating interest rates (giving cash flow interest rate risk) - when the interest rate is due to be reset; and

• fixed interest rates (giving fair value interest rate risk) - when the financial instrument is due for repayment.

2020 2019 Within More Within More one than one than year one year Total year one year Total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Exposure to floating interest rates: Investments held at fair value through profit or loss 355 44,844 45,199 - 38,740 38,740 Cash and cash equivalents* 1,546 - 1,546 4,623 - 4,623 1,901 44,844 46,745 4,623 38,740 43,363 Exposure to fixed interest rates: Investments held at fair value through profit or loss 2,890 103,184 106,074 1,643 102,339 103,982 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase (29,170) - (29,170) (24,161) - (24,161) (26,280) 103,184 76,904 (22,518) 102,339 79,821 Net exposure to interest rates (24,379) 148,028 123,649 (17,895) 141,079 123,184

*Includes £70,000 (2019: £3,150,000) held on STIC.

The nominal interest rates on investments at fair value through profit or loss are shown in the portfolio statement on pages 17 to 21. The weighted average effective interest rate on these investments is 6.0% (2019: 6.3%).

Interest rate sensitivity

The following table illustrates the sensitivity of the profit after taxation for the year to a 1.0% increase in interest rates in regard to the Company's financial assets and financial liabilities. This level of change is considered to be reasonably possible based on the observation of current market conditions. The sensitivity analysis is based on the Company's financial instruments held at the balance sheet date, with all other variables held constant.

2020 2019 Increase Increase in rate in rate £'000 £'000 Income statement - profit/(loss) after taxation Revenue return 15 46 Capital return (6,353) (5,609) Total loss after taxation for the year (6,338) (5,563) Effect on NAV (3.6)p (3.3)p

The effect would have been the exact opposite if interest rates had decreased by the same amount.

The above exposure and sensitivity analysis are not representative of the year as a whole, since the level of exposure changes frequently as borrowings are drawn down and repaid throughout the year.

(c) Other Price Risk

Other price risk (i.e. changes in market prices other than those arising from interest rate risk or currency risk) may affect the value of the portfolio. It is the business of the Manager to manage the portfolio and borrowings to achieve the best returns.

Management of other price risk

The Directors manage the market price risks inherent in the portfolio by meeting regularly to monitor, on a formal basis, the Manager's compliance with the Company's stated Investment Policy and to review investment performance.

The Company's portfolio is the result of the Manager's investment process and the result is not correlated with the market in which the Company invests, with the value of the portfolio moving as a result of the performance of the company shares held in the portfolio. The Company can hedge part of its portfolio denominated in foreign currency by using repo financing arrangements in the same foreign currency. It can also hold derivative positions in options and futures to hedge movements in the stocks in which the Company's portfolio has an exposure.

The Company's exposure to other changes in market prices at 30 September on its quoted equity investments and fixed interest investments was as follows:

2020 2019 £'000 £'000 Bonds 151,273 142,722 Equity* - convertible preference share and common stock 534 1,806 Investments 151,807 144,528 Cash and cash equivalents 1,546 4,623 153,353 149,151

*Equity comprised of Yew Grove REIT ordinary shares of £534,000. For the previous year, Balfour Beatty 10.75p Convertible Preference of £1,644,000 and CGG ordinary shares of £162,000.

Concentration of exposure to other price risks

The Company's investment portfolio on pages 17 to 21 is not concentrated to any single country of domicile, however, it is recognised that an investment's country of domicile or listing does not necessarily equate to its exposure to the economic conditions in that country.

Other price risk sensitivity

At the year end, the Company held equity investments of £534,000 (2019: £1,806,000). The effect of a 10% increase or decrease in the fair values (including equity exposure through derivatives) on the profit after taxation for the year is £53,000 (2019: £181,000). This level of change is considered to be reasonably possible based on the observation of current market conditions. The sensitivity analysis is based on the Company's equities and equity exposure through derivatives at the balance sheet date with all other variables held constant.

Liquidity Risk

This is the risk that the Company may encounter in realising assets or raising/replacing repo financing to meet financial commitments. A lack of liquidity in corporate bonds may make it difficult for the Company to sell its bonds at or near their purported value compounding the liquidity pressure caused by the requirement to roll repo financing at repo maturity dates.

Management of Liquidity Risk

The Manager, as part of the ongoing management of the Company, ascertains the Company's cash requirements taking account of the asset purchases and sales, income receivable from investments, running expenses and dividend payments as well as the ongoing borrowing requirements of the Company arising from repo financing. The Manager reviews the repo financing of the Company on a daily basis, with a view to new repo agreements ending at a quarter end, and rolling of existing repo agreements on a quarterly time basis. If any shortfalls could not be met by repo financing, the Manager could potentially realise the more liquid corporate bonds in the portfolio, taking into account the effect of this on performance as well as the objectives of the Company.

Further details can be found in the 'Gearing Policy' section on page 12 in the Business Review, which also discusses the risks arising from repo financing and gearing of the investment portfolio.

Liquidity Risk Exposure

The contractual maturities of the financial liabilities at 30 September, based on the earliest date on which payment can be required, was as follows:

2020 2019 Less More Less More than than than than three one three one months year total months year total £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Other payables (note 14) 1,616 - 1,616 305 - 305 Unrealised loss on forward currency contracts (note 13) - - - 940 - 940 Performance fee provision (note 15) - - - - 306 306 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 29,170 - 29,170 24,161 - 24,161 30,786 - 30,786 25,406 306 25,712

Credit Risk

The Company's principal credit risk is the risk of default on the non-investment grade debt. The Company's other main credit risk arises from the repo financing arrangements whereby, if a counterparty failed to sell the required assets to the Company on the repurchase date, the Company would be left with the claim against the defaulting counterparty for the stock and, if applicable, any margin held by the counterparty and not returned.

Credit risk also encompasses the failure by counterparties to deliver securities which the Company has paid for, or to pay for securities which the Company has delivered. This risk also includes transactions involving derivatives.

The portfolio may be adversely affected if the Custodian of the Company's assets suffers insolvency or other financial difficulties. The portfolio in this instance covers both investments and any cash held at the Custodian.

Exposure to and Management of Credit Risk

The Company's portfolio of investments on pages 17 to 21 shows the Moody's and Standard & Poor's ratings and an analysis of this is also shown by the graph on page 6. Where the Manager makes an investment in a bond, corporate or otherwise, the credit rating of the issuer is taken into account to manage the Company's exposure to risk of default. Investments in bonds are across a variety of industrial sectors and geographical markets, to avoid concentration of credit risk.

The Company manages the credit risk inherent in repo financing by only dealing with good quality counterparties whose credit-standing is reviewed periodically by the Manager. There is a maximum limit allowed with any one counterparty, and have a maturity tenor of three months or less. The Company has exposure to credit risk on securities pledged under repo financing held, with four counterparties, as follows:

2020 2019 Market Market value of value of Amounts Securities Net credit Amounts Securities Net credit borrowed Pledged exposure to borrowed pledged exposure to Under repo under repo counter- under repo under repo counter- financing financing party financing financing party Counterparty Rating Location £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 £'000 Barclays A1/A+ UK 5,100 5,816 716 4,339 5,218 879 CitiBank Aa3/A+ UK 6,524 8,373 1,849 3,785 4,550 765 Credit Suisse A1/A+ UK 14,352 19,080 4,728 7,286 9,305 2,019 HSBC Aa3/AA- UK 3,194 4,072 878 8,751 10,777 2,026 29,170 37,341 8,171 24,161 29,850 5,689 Net credit exposure as % of net assets 6.5% 4.5%

Transactions in derivatives, including forward currency contracts (the exposure to which is shown in this note, under currency risk) are entered into only with investment banks, the credit rating of which is taken into account to manage default risk. Failure by counterparties is mitigated by using only approved counterparties.

As part of the Board's risk management and control monitoring, the Board reviews the Custodian's annual control report and the Manager's management of the relationship with the Custodian.

The risk associated with failure of the Custodian is mitigated by the Depositary, which is ultimately responsible for safekeeping of the Company's assets and is strictly liable for the recovery of financial instruments in the event of loss. Additionally, the Depositary reconciles both stock and cash held at the Custodian to Custodian records throughout the year and reports to the audit committee at the year end.

Cash balances are limited to a maximum of £10 million with any one deposit taker, with only approved deposit takers being used, and a maximum of £10 million for holdings in the Invesco Liquidity Funds plc - Sterling (formerly Short Term Investment Companies (Global Series) plc) a triple A rated money market fund.

Fair Values of Financial Assets and Financial Liabilities

The financial assets are either carried at their fair value (investments and derivatives), or the balance sheet amount is a reasonable approximation of fair value (due from brokers, dividends receivable, accrued income and cash and cash equivalents). Total gains and losses on investments, represents the total carrying amount of gains and losses on financial assets designated by the Company as financial assets at fair value through profit and loss.

The financial liabilities are carried at amortised cost except for derivatives which are carried at fair value.

20. Classification Under Fair Value Hierarchy

Nearly all of the Company's portfolio of investments are in the Level 2 category as defined in IFRS 7 'Financial Instruments: Disclosures'. The three levels set out in IFRS 7 follow:

Level 1 - The unadjusted quoted price in an active market for identical assets or liabilities that the entity can access at the measurement date.

Level 2 - Inputs other than quoted prices included within Level 1 that are observable (i.e. developed using market data) for the asset or liability, either directly or indirectly.

Level 3 - Inputs are unobservable (i.e. for which market data is unavailable) for the asset or liability.

Categorisation within the hierarchy is determined on the basis of the lowest level input that is significant to the fair value measurement of each relevant asset/liability.

The valuation techniques used by the Company are explained in the accounting policies note. There were no transfers in the year between any of the levels.

Normally, investment company investments would be valued using stock market active prices with investments disclosed as Level 1, and this is the case for the quoted equity investments that the Company holds. However, a majority, if not all, of the investments are non-equity investments. These securities are priced using evaluated prices from a third party vendor, together with a price comparison made to secondary and tertiary evaluated third party sources. Evaluated prices are in turn based on a variety of sources, including broker quotes and benchmarks. As a result these investments are disclosed as Level 2 - recognising that the fair values of these investments are not as visible as quoted equity investments and their higher inherent pricing risk. However, this does not mean that the fair values shown in the portfolio valuation are not achievable at point of sale. No Level 3 investments were held in the year, or the previous year and there have been no transfers between levels during the year.

2020 Level 1 Level 2 Total £'000 £'000 £'000 Financial assets designated at fair value through profit or loss Debt securities - 151,273 151,273 Equities 534 - 534 Derivative financial instruments: Currency hedges - 74 74 Total for financial assets 534 151,347 151,881

2019 Level 1 Level 2 Total £'000 £'000 £'000 Financial assets designated at fair value through profit or loss Debt securities - 142,722 142,722 Equities - convertible preference shares and common stock 162 1,644 1,806 Total for financial assets 162 144,366 144,528 Financial liabilities designated at fair value through profit or loss Derivative financial instruments: Currency hedges - 940 940 Total for financial liabilities - 940 940

21. Maturity Analysis of Contractual Liability Cash Flows

The financial liabilities of the Company comprise securities sold under agreement to repurchase which are all repayable within three months of the balance sheet date totalling £29,170,000 (2019: £24,161,000), together with interest thereon of £18,000 (2019: £9,000). Other liabilities may include forward currency contracts, amounts due to brokers and accruals. All are paid under contractual terms. Forward currency contracts in place at the balance sheet date were all due within three months. Any amounts due to brokers, are usually payable on the purchase date of the investment plus three business days.

22. Capital Management

The Company's total capital employed at 30 September 2020 was £155,160,000 (2019: £150,318,000) comprising repo financing of £29,170,000 (2019: £24,161,000) and equity share capital and other reserves of £125,990,000 (2019: £126,157,000).

The Company's total capital employed is managed to achieve the Company's objective and investment policy as set out on pages 11 and 12.

The main risks to the Company's investments are shown in the Business Review under the 'Principal Risks and Uncertainties' section on pages 13 to 15. These also explain that the Company is able to gear its portfolio by borrowing in the form of repo financing and that gearing will amplify the effect on equity of changes in the value of the portfolio. At the balance sheet date, net borrowing was 22% (2019: 15%). Net borrowings cannot exceed 50% of shareholders' funds. The Company's policies and processes for managing capital were unchanged throughout the year and the preceding year.

The Board can also manage the capital structure directly since it has taken the powers, which it is seeking to renew, to issue and buy back shares and it also determines dividend payments.

The Company is subject to counterparty imposed requirements with respect to the repo financing and the terms imposed by the lenders with respect to the short term overdraft facility. The Board regularly monitors, and has complied with, these requirements and are unchanged from the prior year.

23. Contingent Liabilities

Contingent liabilities that the Company will or has given would be disclosed in this note if any existed.

There were no contingencies, guarantees or other financial commitments of the Company as at 30 September 2020 (2019: nil).

24. Related Party Transactions and Transactions with the Manager

A related party is a company or individual who has direct or indirect control or who has significant influence over the Company. The Manager is not considered a related party.

Under International Financial Reporting Standards, the Company has identified the Directors as related parties. The Directors' interests and remuneration have been disclosed on pages 29 and 30 with additional disclosure in note 6. No other related parties have been identified.

Details of the Manager's services and fees are disclosed in the Directors' Report on page 31, and in note 5.

25. Post Balance Sheet Events

Any significant events that occurred after the end of the reporting period but before the signing of the statement of financial position will be shown here.

There are no significant events after the end of the reporting period requiring disclosure.

This annual financial report announcement is not the Company's statutory accounts. The statutory accounts for the year ended 30 September 2019 and for the year ended 30 September 2020 received an audit report which was unqualified and did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditors drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying the report. The statutory accounts for the financial year ended 30 September 2020 have been approved and audited but not yet filed.

The audited annual financial report will be posted to shareholders shortly. Copies may be obtained during normal business hours from the Company's Registered Office, 28 Esplanade, Jersey, JE2 3QA or the Manager's website at:

www.invesco.co.uk/enhancedincome

By order of the Board

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

Company Secretary

