Freitag, 27.11.2020
Gerücht bestätigt sich! Geht es jetzt von rund 2,13 € auf über 10,00 €?
PR Newswire
27.11.2020 | 08:04
PGIT Securities 2020 Plc - Result of Placing

PR Newswire

London, November 26

27 November 2020

PGIT Securities 2020 plc (the "Company")

Result of Placing

Further to the announcement on 3 November 2020, the Placing closed at 1:00pm yesterday. The Company is pleased to announce that pursuant to the Placing, PMGR Securities 2025 plc has raised a total of £3.35m from new ZDP shareholders at the issue price of 100 pence. This is in addition to the Rollover elections made by the Existing ZDP Shareholders as announced on 23 November 2020.

14,217,339 New ZDP Shares in PMGR Securities 2025 plc are expected to be issued to satisfy Existing ZDP Shareholders who opted for the Rollover Option and to new ZDP shareholders who have participated in the Placing.

Application will be made for the New ZDP Shares of PMGR Securities 2025 plc to be admitted to the standard listing segment of the Official List and to trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. Dealings in the New ZDP Shares of PMGR Securities 2025 plc are expected to commence on 1 December 2020. The New ZDP Shares will trade using the ticker PMGZ and under ISIN GB00BNG43G36.

The Proposals remain conditional on the passing of the Resolutions to be proposed at the Second General Meeting, the FCA agreeing to admit to the standard segment of the Official List the Reclassified Shares and the London Stock Exchange agreeing to admit the Reclassified Shares to trading on its main market, and, subject only to allotment thereof, the New ZDP Shares to be issued pursuant to the Issue also being agreed to be admitted

Terms used in this announcement shall have the same meaning as in the Circular.

Contact:

Premier Fund Managers Limited

01483 306090

Claire Long (claire.long@premiermiton.com)

James Smith (james.smith@premiermiton.com)

N+1 Singer

020 7496 3000

James Maxwell (james.maxwell@n1singer.com)

Iqra Amin (iqra.amin@n1singer.com)

© 2020 PR Newswire
