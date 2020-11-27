Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 27.11.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 646 internationalen Medien
Gerücht bestätigt sich! Geht es jetzt von rund 2,13 € auf über 10,00 €?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MZ15 ISIN: GB00B23K0M20 Ticker-Symbol: CTAA 
Tradegate
26.11.20
19:12 Uhr
0,508 Euro
-0,017
-3,16 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,5000,51708:30
0,5090,51808:30
PR Newswire
27.11.2020 | 08:04
111 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capita plc - Response to Media Speculation - ESS

Capita plc - Response to Media Speculation - ESS

PR Newswire

London, November 26

27 November 2020

Capita plc - Response to Media Speculation

Education Software Solutions

Capita plc ('Capita') today notes media speculation regarding the potential sale of its Education Software Solutions ('ESS') business.

Capita confirms it has entered into exclusive talks with Montagu over the potential sale of ESS.

There can be no certainty that a sale will be concluded nor any certainty over the terms of any such sale.

Any further announcement will be made if and when appropriate.
This announcement contains inside information.

For more information please contact:

Investor enquiries
Stuart Morgan
Director of Investor Relations
Tel: 020 7654 2220
Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Media enquiries
Capita external communications
Tel: 0207 654 2399
Email: media@capita.co.uk

Capita is a consulting, transformation and digital services business. Every day our 61,000 colleagues help millions of people, by delivering innovative solutions to transform and simplify the connections between businesses and customers, governments and citizens. We partner with clients and provide the insight and cutting-edge technologies that give time back, allowing them to focus on what they do best and making people's lives easier and simpler. We operate in the UK, Europe, India and South Africa - and across six divisions: Customer Management; Government Services; People Solutions; Software; Specialist Services; and Technology Solutions.

Capita is quoted on the London Stock Exchange (CPI.L).

Further information can be found at: http://www.capita.com

CAPITA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.