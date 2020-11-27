Capita plc - Response to Media Speculation - ESS

27 November 2020

Capita plc - Response to Media Speculation

Education Software Solutions

Capita plc ('Capita') today notes media speculation regarding the potential sale of its Education Software Solutions ('ESS') business.

Capita confirms it has entered into exclusive talks with Montagu over the potential sale of ESS.

There can be no certainty that a sale will be concluded nor any certainty over the terms of any such sale.

Any further announcement will be made if and when appropriate.

This announcement contains inside information.

For more information please contact:

Investor enquiries

Stuart Morgan

Director of Investor Relations

Tel: 020 7654 2220

Email: IRteam@capita.co.uk

Media enquiries

Capita external communications

Tel: 0207 654 2399

Email: media@capita.co.uk

