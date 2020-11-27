Low-cost batteries and novel perovskite materials are among the topics selected for joint research and development.India's national Department of Science & Technology has published the list of solar and energy storage research projects which will be carried out jointly with Israeli researchers thanks to a two-year funding program by the two nations. Solar-related topics selected include novel electron and hole transport materials for perovskite solar cells, by the CSIR (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research) Indian Institute of Chemical Technology, Hyderabad and the Hebrew University ...

