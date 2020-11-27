The French company and its partners will build the PV project in Illoulofin, near the city of Pobè.From pv magazine France A group of companies led by France-based Eiffage RMT will soon start building a 25 MWp solar plant in Illoulofin, Benin. The partners will deploy the project on ??40 hectares of land belonging to utility Societe Beninoise d'Energie Electrique (SBEE). Construction will be finalized within 15 months, with an investment of €60.8 million (US$72.5 million), which will be provided by the European Union, Agence Francaise de Developpement (AFD), and SBEE. "To date, the EU's contribution ...

