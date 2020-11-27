Australian power supplier Origin Energy is accelerating its transition to clean energy through large-scale storage projects and newly announced hydrogen plans.From pv magazine Australia Sydney-based Origin Energy has announced plans to build up to five big batteries and a 300 MW electrolyzer near Townsville, Queensland, with a production capacity of more than 36,000 tons of green hydrogen per year. During an investor day presentation on Thursday, CEO Frank Calabria said the company is determined to maximize its opportunities in renewables, with a net zero emissions target by 2050. A key element ...

