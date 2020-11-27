Valeura Energy Inc. Announces Termination of Certain Stock Options

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2020 / Valeura Energy Inc. (TSX:VLE)(LSE:VLU) ("Valeura" or the "Company"), an upstream oil and gas company with assets in the Thrace Basin of Turkey, announces that effective November 25, 2020 it has terminated an aggregate of 1,957,500 incentive stock options, which were issued to a number of employees, officers, directors, and consultants, including an individual engaged in investor relations activities on behalf of the Company (collectively, the "Optionees").

By a series of option termination agreements, the Company and the Optionees have agreed to terminate those options granted between March 2018 and September 2019, which carry exercise prices between C$2.54 and C$4.62 per share. Optionees will receive nominal consideration of one cent (C$0.01) per terminated option. No options are being granted by the Company in conjunction with these terminations.

Among the Optionees were certain persons discharging managerial responsibilities ("PDMR"), as detailed below.

PDMR Position Volume terminated Sean Guest Executive Director, President and Chief Executive Officer 575,000 Gordon Begg Vice President, Commercial 300,000 Rob Sadownyk Vice President, Exploration 210,000 Russell Hiscock Non-Executive Director 152,500 Heather Campbell Chief Financial Officer 135,000 Kimberley Wood Non-Executive Director 100,000 Tim Marchant Non-Executive Chairman 87,500 Jim McFarland Non-Executive Director 87,500 Ron Royal Non-Executive Director 87,500



