DJ Hot Rocks Investments plc: Further Extension of Reporting Deadline to Mid-December 2020

Hot Rocks Investments plc (HRIP) Hot Rocks Investments plc: Further Extension of Reporting Deadline to Mid-December 2020 27-Nov-2020 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 27 November 2020 HOT ROCKS INVESTMENTS PLC (the "Company") Further Extension of Reporting Deadline to Mid-December 2020 Further to the announcements of 21 September and 30 October 2020, the Company announces that it has been granted a further two-weeks extension from the beginning of December, to announce its audited final results to 31 March 2020. The Company expects to announce its audited results by 14 December 2020. The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement. For further information please contact: Hot Rocks Investments plc Gavin Burnell: 0207 264 4444 Peterhouse Capital Limited Guy Miller: 020 7220 9796 ISIN: GB00B1WV3198 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: HRIP Sequence No.: 88606 EQS News ID: 1151023 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 27, 2020 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)