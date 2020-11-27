CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 30.11.2020:Das Instrument UNI2 NL0000388619 UNILEVER NAM. EO -,16 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.11.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.11.2020

The instrument UNI2 NL0000388619 UNILEVER NAM. EO -,16 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.11.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 30.11.2020



CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 27.11.2020:Das Instrument US1506022094 CEDAR REALTY TR.NEW DL-06 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.11.2020

The instrument US1506022094 CEDAR REALTY TR.NEW DL-06 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 27.11.2020



CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 30.11.2020:Das Instrument 52X SE0014401014 MAGLE CHEMOSWED HOLDING EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.11.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.11.2020

The instrument 52X SE0014401014 MAGLE CHEMOSWED HOLDING EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.11.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 30.11.2020



CAPITAL ADJUSTMENT INFORMATION - 30.11.2020:Das Instrument UNIN US9047847093 UNILEVER EO-,16 N.Y.SHS 1 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 27.11.2020 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 30.11.2020

The instrument UNIN US9047847093 UNILEVER EO-,16 N.Y.SHS 1 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 27.11.2020 and ex capital adjustment on 30.11.2020

