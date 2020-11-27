The three solar parks are located across the Dutch provinces of Groningen and Drenthe.Chint Solar, a unit of China-based power transmission and distribution equipment provider Chint Group, has completed construction on three solar parks with a combined capacity of 152 MW in the Netherlands. The construction of Zonnepark Stadskanaal started in February 2020. Image: Chint Solar The largest of the three solar plants - the Zonnepark Stadskanaal with capacity of 101 MW - was built with 245,000 solar panels on 83ha in the homonymous municipality, in the province of Groningen. The facility is connected ...

