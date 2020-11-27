The country's third large-scale solar plant will be built near Durrës, a port city on the Adriatic Sea in western Albania.Albania's Ministry of Infrastructure and Energy has launched a tender for the construction of a 100 MW solar power plant in Durrës, in the central-western part of the country. The solar plant will be located at the site of a local hospital and will cover a surface of around 120 hectares. The facility will sell 70% of the generated power to Albanian power utility Operatori i Shpërndarjes së Energjisë Elektrike SH.A. (OSHEE) under a 15-year PPA, while the remaining 30% will ...

